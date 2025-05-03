News
royal challengers bengaluru ipl 2025 rcb
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 3, 2025

How a Washout Of The RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Match Can Affect RCB’s Playoffs Chances?

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

RCB are third in the table with seven wins and three losses

royal challengers bengaluru ipl 2025 rcb

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have all the chances to top the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 table and qualify for the playoffs by creating favorable circumstances to qualify for the final.

Rajat Patidar’s men need to complete a double on Chennai Super Kings on Saturday when they host MS Dhoni’s team at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

They have so far won seven of their 10 matches this season. But the startling fact is that they lost three of their four matches at home while winning all of their away matches.

RCB Aim For Top-two Finish In IPL 2025 Table

Of all seasons, RCB had registered two of the biggest results in the league stage. First, they trounced CSK at the Chepauk, which last happened 18 years ago in the inaugural 2008 edition. Then, they also beat Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede after a long gap of 15 years.

The form at home has been worrying as they lost to Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals. In all these matches, RCB were put into bat first which is a clear disadvantage at the Chinnaswamy Stadium as they failed to defend totals of 96, 164 and 170.

They were once again put in to bat by Rajasthan Royals in their next match but scored fluently and completed 20 overs at 205/5. RR bossed the chase for almost 15 overs before collapsing in a heap and surrendered an easy win at a venue where chasing is the easiest thing to do.

CSK, who are two places below RR, are in worse condition having lost eight of their 10 matches. Their batting has been in woeful condition while their bowling has been expensive.

RCB’s Chances Depend On Win vs CSK

It is RCB’s game to lose because even a wash-out or abandonment due to extreme weather can dent their play-offs plans.

If RCB win the match on Saturday, they will go top of the table with 16 points from 11 matches. If they lose the game, they will stay third in the table and will need to win their remaining three matches to finish top of the pile.

ALSO READ:

However, if both teams share a point each due to abandonment or wash-out RCB will remain third and will be in contention with PBKS for the top two positions if Shreyas Iyer’s men beat Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

RCB will also have to wait for Delhi Capitals to lose to Sunrisers Hyderabad in order to keep eyeing the top two spots.

Weather Forecast For RCB vs CSK

As per the forecast details, winds may be gusting at around 28 km/h. There’s a 43% chance of rain as the match will be played under overcast conditions. There will be wetness in the outfield which could make the ball more slippery for the teams bowling in both innings.

Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2025
Rajat Patidar
RCB vs CSK
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

