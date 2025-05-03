News
Last updated: May 3, 2025

RCB vs CSK Live Bengaluru Weather Report Updates: Toss Time, Cut Off Time, Shortened Match Playing Conditions For IPL 2025 Match Today

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
RCB vs CSK Live Weather updates from the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru suggest a possible shortened game with heavy cloud cover and thunderstorms threatening the Saturday night clash.

The IPL 2025 fixture between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could be significantly impacted by the weather, with Bengaluru experiencing consistent pre-monsoon showers in recent days. While RCB are pushing for a top two finish, CSK are already eliminated from the playoff race, making this match a must-win for the home side.

🟡 Live Weather Updates from Chinnaswamy
6:30 PM IST – 30 minutes before toss – light drizzle in a 5 km radius around Chinnaswamy Stadium. Forecast not too great after 7 PM.

RCB vs CSK Live Weather: What Does the Forecast Say?

According to the latest reports, RCB vs CSK live weather conditions remain uncertain. Thunderstorms have been common in Bengaluru, especially during the evening hours between 6 PM and 8 PM IST — right when the match is scheduled to begin. The temperature is expected to hover around 22°C, with winds gusting up to 28 km/h.

The sky is expected to remain heavily overcast with 99% cloud cover and a 43% chance of rain. Approximately 2.3 mm of precipitation is forecast, enough to potentially delay the start or interrupt the game midway.

Despite this, the Chinnaswamy Stadium is known for its world-class drainage system, so a shortened match is still likely even if a full 20-over contest cannot take place.

31°C
🌤 Passing clouds
Feels Like: 32°C
Forecast: 31 / 22°C
Wind: 11 km/h from SW
Humidity: 49%
Pressure: 1012 mbar
Dew Point: 19°C
Upcoming 5 Hours
Now
🌤
31°C
19:00
🌧
27°C
20:00
🌧
25°C
21:00
🌧
24°C
22:00
🌧
24°C
23:00
🌧
23°C

RCB vs CSK Toss and Cut Off Time Details

The RCB vs CSK toss could be delayed if rain continues in the evening. In such a scenario, IPL playing conditions allow the match to be extended by up to 60 minutes beyond the scheduled finish time. This buffer time helps in managing delays caused by weather.

The RCB vs CSK cut off time for a minimum 5-over match is 10:54 PM IST. If the match cannot begin before this time, it will be declared a no-result and both teams will share one point each.

This could prove costly for RCB, who are currently third on the IPL 2025 points table and aiming to finish in the top two to secure a Qualifier 1 berth.

RCB vs CSK Shortened Match Playing Conditions Explained

If the match is reduced due to rain, the playing conditions will be adjusted accordingly. Here’s how it works:

  • Extra Time: Up to 60 minutes extra time is allowed.
  • Overs Reduction Rate: The match overs are recalculated at a rate of 14.11 overs per hour.
  • Minimum Overs Requirement: At least 5 overs per side must be played for the match to yield a result.
  • Strategic Adjustments:
    • In a 14-over match, powerplay will last for 4 overs.
    • Four bowlers can bowl up to 3 overs; one can bowl 2 overs.
    • Dew could play a major role, especially in the second innings.

Why the Weather Matters So Much for RCB Points Table Position

RCB have 14 points from 10 matches and are aiming to top the table. A win against CSK would take them to 16 points from 11 games and solidify their chances of finishing in the top two. However, a washout would mean they only get 1 point, which could keep them in third place and force them to depend on other results, such as:

  • PBKS losing to Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.
  • Delhi Capitals losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In short, the RCB vs CSK live weather could directly influence how the playoff bracket shapes up, especially for a side like RCB that has fought hard all season to stay among the leaders despite home losses.

RCB position in IPL 2025 Points Table

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Possible Scenario (If RCB vs CSK is washed out)
Mumbai Indians11740014+1.274
Gujarat Titans10730014+0.867
Royal Challengers Bengaluru11730115+0.521 🔺 Remains 3rd, needs 1 win to push for top 2
Punjab Kings10630113+0.199Can leapfrog RCB with win vs RR
Delhi Capitals10640012+0.362Still in top 4 race
Lucknow Super Giants10550010-0.325
Kolkata Knight Riders1045019+0.271
Rajasthan Royals (E)1138006-0.780
Sunrisers Hyderabad1037006-1.192
Chennai Super Kings (E)1128015-1.211 📈 Minor rise but already eliminated

RCB vs CSK Predicted Playing XIs

Likely RCB XI: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal

Impact Players: Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt

Likely CSK XI: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni (w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Players: Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton

ALSO READ:

RCB vs CSK Live Weather Situation

The RCB vs CSK live weather forecast suggests a high chance of a rain-hit or shortened game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. While the ground staff are well-equipped to handle wet conditions, fans and teams alike will be keeping a close eye on the skies.

For RCB, every point counts now. A washout won’t knock them out, but it could make the path to a top-two finish harder. Meanwhile, for CSK, this is a matter of pride and playing spoilsport in RCB’s campaign.

IPL 2025
RCB vs CSK
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

