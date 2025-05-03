RCB vs CSK Live Bengaluru Weather Report Updates: Toss Time, Cut Off Time, Shortened Match Playing Conditions For IPL 2025 Match Today

RCB vs CSK Live Weather updates from the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru suggest a possible shortened game with heavy cloud cover and thunderstorms threatening the Saturday night clash.
The IPL 2025 fixture between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could be significantly impacted by the weather, with Bengaluru experiencing consistent pre-monsoon showers in recent days. While RCB are pushing for a top two finish, CSK are already eliminated from the playoff race, making this match a must-win for the home side.
According to the latest reports, RCB vs CSK live weather conditions remain uncertain. Thunderstorms have been common in Bengaluru, especially during the evening hours between 6 PM and 8 PM IST — right when the match is scheduled to begin. The temperature is expected to hover around 22°C, with winds gusting up to 28 km/h.
The sky is expected to remain heavily overcast with 99% cloud cover and a 43% chance of rain. Approximately 2.3 mm of precipitation is forecast, enough to potentially delay the start or interrupt the game midway.
Despite this, the Chinnaswamy Stadium is known for its world-class drainage system, so a shortened match is still likely even if a full 20-over contest cannot take place.
The RCB vs CSK toss could be delayed if rain continues in the evening. In such a scenario, IPL playing conditions allow the match to be extended by up to 60 minutes beyond the scheduled finish time. This buffer time helps in managing delays caused by weather.
The RCB vs CSK cut off time for a minimum 5-over match is 10:54 PM IST. If the match cannot begin before this time, it will be declared a no-result and both teams will share one point each.
This could prove costly for RCB, who are currently third on the IPL 2025 points table and aiming to finish in the top two to secure a Qualifier 1 berth.
If the match is reduced due to rain, the playing conditions will be adjusted accordingly. Here’s how it works:
RCB have 14 points from 10 matches and are aiming to top the table. A win against CSK would take them to 16 points from 11 games and solidify their chances of finishing in the top two. However, a washout would mean they only get 1 point, which could keep them in third place and force them to depend on other results, such as:
In short, the RCB vs CSK live weather could directly influence how the playoff bracket shapes up, especially for a side like RCB that has fought hard all season to stay among the leaders despite home losses.
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Possible Scenario (If RCB vs CSK is washed out)
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|+1.274
|–
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|14
|+0.867
|–
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|7
|3
|0
|1
|15
|+0.521
|🔺 Remains 3rd, needs 1 win to push for top 2
|Punjab Kings
|10
|6
|3
|0
|1
|13
|+0.199
|Can leapfrog RCB with win vs RR
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|+0.362
|Still in top 4 race
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|-0.325
|–
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|4
|5
|0
|1
|9
|+0.271
|–
|Rajasthan Royals (E)
|11
|3
|8
|0
|0
|6
|-0.780
|–
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10
|3
|7
|0
|0
|6
|-1.192
|–
|Chennai Super Kings (E)
|11
|2
|8
|0
|1
|5
|-1.211
|📈 Minor rise but already eliminated
Likely RCB XI: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal
Impact Players: Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt
Likely CSK XI: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni (w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana
Impact Players: Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton
The RCB vs CSK live weather forecast suggests a high chance of a rain-hit or shortened game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. While the ground staff are well-equipped to handle wet conditions, fans and teams alike will be keeping a close eye on the skies.
For RCB, every point counts now. A washout won’t knock them out, but it could make the path to a top-two finish harder. Meanwhile, for CSK, this is a matter of pride and playing spoilsport in RCB’s campaign.
