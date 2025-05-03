News
RCB vs CSK Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 3, 2025

RCB vs CSK Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Today IPL 2025 Match

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Both teams are likely to make changes to their playing eleven for the upcoming match.

RCB vs CSK Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

Match No. 52 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB are playing well and won their last match against Delhi Capitals by six wickets. They have played 10 matches, won seven, and lost three. If they win the next match, it will help them get closer to the playoffs.

Chennai Super Kings lost their last match to Punjab Kings by four wickets. They have played 10 matches, but won only two and lost eight. So, they are already out of the playoffs race.

RCB vs CSK Playing 11 Today

Both teams are likely to make changes to their playing eleven for the upcoming match.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11

Phil Salt missed the last match for RCB due to illness, and Jacob Bethell played in his place. Now that Salt is fit and likely available for the upcoming game, RCB might bring him back into the playing eleven.

RCB XI: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact Players: Devdutt Padikkal, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh

RCB Batting Order:

  • Openers: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt
  • No.3: Devdutt Padikkal (likely impact player)
  • Middle-order: Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Tim David
  • Lower-order: Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Chennai Super Kings Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings might also consider making a change in their playing eleven. They could bring in Nathan Ellis in place of Matheesha Pathirana, who has been out of form recently.

CSK XI: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Deepak Hooda, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Players: Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton

CSK Batting Order:

  • Openers: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre
  • No.3: Sam Curran
  • Middle-order: Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni
  • Lower-order: Deepak Hooda, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj (likely impact player)

Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2025
RCB vs CSK
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

