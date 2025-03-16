News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Sam Konstas cheekily imitated Virat Kohli’s shoulder bump while looking at the crowd in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.
news
Last updated: March 16, 2025

‘I Go Overboard Sometimes’: Virat Kohli Speaks About On-field Aggression And Confrontation With Sam Konstas

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Kohli said that his competitiveness hasn't come down despite calming down

Sam Konstas cheekily imitated Virat Kohli’s shoulder bump while looking at the crowd in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

Virat Kohli felt that he has calmed down over the years as a player on the field but said that it doesn’t mean his competitive nature has mellowed down.

Kohli, who has always been aggressive with his demeanour as a captain and as a player, said he cannot focus much on the criticism of his behaviour on the field as it can go either way.

Virat Kohli talks aggression, run-in with Sam Konstas

Kohli, who was described as the ‘most Australian among Indian players’ by Steve Smith, was asked about his recent confrontation with teenage opener Sam Konstas in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which prompted him to speak about his aggression.

“It’s naturally kind of getting tapered down again. People are not happy about that either. I don’t know what to do, to be honest. Earlier, my aggression was a problem, now my calmness is a problem. It’s like, I have no idea what needs to be done, that’s why I don’t focus on it much,” Kohli said at the RCB Innovational Lab Indian Sports Summit in Bengaluru.

ALSO READ:

Kohli also explained how his approach to batting is different when compared how charged up he is while fielding and celebrating each wicket. Among few of his famous on-field confrontations involved James Anderson while playing in England and even with current India head coach Gautam Gambhir during an IPL game.

“For me, it always comes from the right place. While batting, of course, it puts me in a different place. Because I don’t have small, regular events to get excited about. I mean, the end goal is finishing the game. And then, yes, I can represent it the way I used to in the past. Again, things are happening naturally with me. It’s getting tapered down naturally,” Kohli said.

‘Competitiveness has not gone down’

Kohli also admitted that he has gone overboard with his words sometimes, but said it was always to win games for his team.

“The kind of person I am, the kind of personality I have, yes, I do have tendencies to kind of go overboard. And I’ve never shied away from that. But the starting point is, okay, sometimes it might not have gone out with the right intent, but more often than not, the starting point has been of care. I want this all to be an event that helps my team win,” he said.

Despite mellowing down, Kohli said his competitiveness has never come down.

“My competitiveness has not gone down. So, I think for a lot of people, it’s very difficult to process how is the competitiveness going to be at the same level if the aggression is not. You can still be aggressive in your mind, but you don’t necessarily need to express it out there every now and then,” Kohli said.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Border Gavaskar Trophy
Sam Konstas
Virat Kohli

Related posts

Virat kohli families bcci mandate

Virat Kohli ‘Disappointed’ With This Part of BCCI’s New Mandate For Players

Kohli felt that the decisionmakers have chosen a wrong area to improve players' focus
11:47 am
Samarnath Soory
Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) speedster, Kyle Jamieson bowled a magnificent spell against Pakistan in the first T20I.

Former RCB Pacer Floors Pakistan Top-Order, Reduces Them to 11/4 in NZ vs PAK 1st T20I

The lanky pacer snared three wickets while conceding only eight runs in his four-over spell, dismissing Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, and Shadab Khan during this set.
10:20 am
Darpan Jain
Former CSK Player Questions Hailing Pakistan Pace Trio of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf

Former CSK Player Questions Hailing Pakistan Pace Trio of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf

He made it clear that he wasn’t saying they are bad players.
10:06 am
Sagar Paul
‘You Can’t Have That…’ Virat Kohli Slams Broadcasters, Says Focus Should Be on Cricket, Not His Food

‘You Can’t Have That…’: Virat Kohli Slams Broadcasters, Says Focus Should Be on Cricket, Not His Food

He felt that this kind of content doesn’t belong in cricket match coverage.
9:09 am
Sagar Paul

Why Are Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan Not Playing in the NZ vs PAK T20I Series?

8:12 am
CX Staff Writer
[WATCH] KKR Finishers Andre Russell, Rinku Singh Light Up With Fireworks in Intra-Squad Game Ahead of IPL 2025

[WATCH] KKR Finishers Andre Russell, Rinku Singh Light Up With Fireworks in Intra-Squad Game Ahead of IPL 2025

Both players will have a crucial role to play in KKR's title defence.
11:26 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy