ICC Suspends USA Cricket With An Aim To Restructure Governance
news

ICC Suspends USA Cricket With An Aim To Restructure Governance

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: September 23, 2025
3 min read

The USA is one of the most growing markets for the game.

ICC Suspends USA Cricket With An Aim To Restructure Governance

In a shocking news, it has been learnt that the International Cricket Council (ICC) has has officially suspended USA Cricket (USAC) from the game. The decision comes after a virtual ICC board meeting which was held on Tuesday.

This decision to suspend USA Cricket is primarily aimed at addressing concerns over various aspects like governance, financial management, leadership and the administrative structure. Though this news comes as a shock, it is not really one for those who knew the past. The ICC had put out a notice to USA Cricket previously, demanding compliance on certain aspects.

The USA cricketing market is considered as one of the most significantly growing ones in the world. With leagues like the Major Cricket League (MLC) taking centre-stage, the fans have taken to the sport quite keenly. To add to that, the USA team participated in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2024, and also surprised many fans with their performances. The suspension might affect infrastructure, investment and the growth of players.

Repercussions That USA Cricket Will Have To Face

For anyone who was following the action between the two cricketing bodies, this news is not a shocker. On July 10, 2025, ICC General Counsel Jonathan Hall sent a roadmap to USA Cricket. This roadmap stated the procedures the board had to follow to make sure all the regulatory and functional compliances were met.

This step by the ICC was primarily tied to USA Cricket seeking National Governing Body (NGB) status, which was because of cricket’s inclusion in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. The steps which needed to be taken were quite serious ones. They demanded the resignation of the entire USA Cricket committee.

ALSO READ:

The ICC had put USA Cricket on notice for 12 months, which ended in August 2025. They had clearly mentioned that failing to meet these demands would result in suspension. Later, the deadline was shortened to a period of three months.

USA Cricket will now be on the verge of losing ICC grants and the funding too. This will be coupled with a possible loss of the ability to sanction official matches in the USA. Matches being hosted in the USA would not be counted as official by the cricket governing bodies. To add to that, the ICC might take over operations for a stipulated period of time, or implement monitoring mechanisms.

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

