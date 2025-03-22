News
news
Last updated: March 22, 2025

‘I’d Definitely Give My Best Shot’: Former Australia Pacer Hopeful of Prospects of Playing for England 

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

He has been a vital cog in the wheels for Surrey completing a hat-trick of County Championship titles.

An England debut could be on the cards for Dan Worrall when India tours for a five-match Test series in June. The 33-year-old seamer has been a consistent performer for Surrey in the County Championship. He could be rewarded with a call-up to England’s Test team. 

Speaking at the pre-season media session, Worrall said his focus remains on helping Surrey win the fourth consecutive title but if the opportunity arises, he would be thrilled to play in the England jersey.  

“It’s a great opportunity if it were to arise, but I’m not gonna think too far ahead. I know this game can bite quickly, especially being a quick. England cricket has been so good to me. If the opportunity comes, I’d definitely give my best shot,” said Worrall. 

If this does come to reality, Dan Worrall would become only the sixth player ever to play international cricket for both Australia and England. The last player to do so was Albert Trott in 1895-99. Worrall played three ODIs for Australia back in 2016, in which he managed only one wicket. 

Worrall has a UK passport thanks to his Nottingham-born father and will be eligible to play for England. With James Anderson hanging up his boots last year, there is a spot open in the England bowling attack. Rob Key, England’s director of cricket, had acknowledged Worrall’s credentials last September. Key had stated that it’s hard to not notice Dan Worrall and has great attributes to be an international cricketer. 

READ MORE: 

Why Dan Worrall Could Make England Debut Against India  

Dan Worrall’s move from Gloucestershire to Surrey turned out to be a defining one as he has been a key part of their hat-trick of titles in the County Championship. In those seasons, he has taken 139 wickets for Surrey at an average of 21.17. In the previous edition, he claimed 52 wickets at a magnificent average of 16.15

English conditions are tailor-made for Worrall as he is an excellent craftsman of swing bowling. He also has robot-like control over his lines and lengths, something that has been instrumental in his success. The right-arm seamer might not have great pace in his armoury but can get a good zip off the pitch. 

With Anderson not there anymore and Chris Woakes past his best years, England need someone who can swing the ball and has good control. Worrall would fit in the role perfectly and could cause major problems for Indian batters in June. 

England have been trying to build their bowling attack around guys with genuine pace, with eyes on the Ashes down under. Having played for South Australia in the earlier phase of his career, he has good knowledge of conditions Down Under as well. But just speaking of the series against India, Worrall would be a perfect fit in the England attack. 

Australia
County Championship
Dan Worrall
England
India tour of England
Surrey

