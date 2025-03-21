News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
+18 | Play Responsibly | Commercial Content | T&Cs apply
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 21, 2025

‘He’s Not Injured, He Just Had A…’: Former England Captain Backs BCCI’s Two-Year IPL Ban Decision on Harry Brook

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

He will not be eligible to play in the IPL for the next couple of seasons.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has backed BCCI’s decision to enforce a two-year ban on England’s Harry Brook for pulling out of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) after being acquired by Delhi Capitals (DC). For the second year in a row, Delhi Capitals signed Brook, but he has pulled out of the tournament both times.

Earlier, many other cricketers sided with IPL on the harsh decision. English teammates Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali also believe that though they understand Brook’s reasons, the decision-makers are correct on their part.

‘They Are Right’: Vaughan On Harry Brook Ban

Brook had pulled out of IPL 2024 following the passing away of his grandmother. Ahead of IPL 2025, he withdrew to focus on international cricket. Among the new rules, one of them is a two-year ban on players who withdraw before a season after they have been acquired by a franchise.

“I think they are right. You put yourself forward. The rules were the rules. They announced them at the end of last year’s IPL. Put yourself into the auction, you say yes, and then you pull yourself out for nothing. He’s not injured, he just had a feeling that he just didn’t want to get over there to play in the IPL. He’s going to stay in the UK,” Vaughan said on the Club Prairie Fire Podcast.

ALSO READ:

“I get a feeling he’s probably going to be the white-ball captain for England down the line, so he just wants to focus his attention on England, which all the England fans would be happy with, but I think the IPL had to bring something in because it does derail the franchises in the piece. I don’t think he’s been replaced yet,” added Vaughan.

His Only IPL Season

Harry Brook’s only season in the IPL was in 2023 when he represented Sunrisers Hyderabad. He played 11 matches that season but managed to score just 190 runs at a strike rate of 123.37. The 26-year-old scored an unbeaten century against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens which came in a winning cause.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
DC
Delhi Capitals
Harry Brook
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Michael Vaughan

Related posts

Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru RCB IPL 2025

‘He’s Extremely Motivated’: Kane Williamson Believes RCB’s Virat Kohli Will Create a Big Impact in IPL 2025

Kohli won the Orange Cap last year after scoring 741 runs in 15 matches.
12:26 am
Vishnu PN
RCB 8th, LSG 10th Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru Coach Mike Hesson Predicts IPL 2025 Standings

RCB 8th, LSG 10th: Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru Coach Predicts IPL 2025 Standings

He was the head coach of RCB during 2019-2023.
9:24 pm
Sreejita Sen

Subtle Warning for RCB as KKR Star Reveals New Tricks Up his Sleeve Ahead of IPL 2025 Opener

He scalped nine wickets in three matches in India's triumphant Champions Trophy 2025 campaign.
8:38 pm
Sreejita Sen
Andy Flower RCB IPL 2025 new ball rule

‘Make It An Even Contest’ : RCB Coach Welcomes IPL 2025 Rule To Counter Dew

During the second innings of every IPL 2025 match, the umpires can replace the ball after 11 overs.
11:40 pm
Samarnath Soory
ravinchandra ashwin csk ipl 2025

R Ashwin Receives Rare Honour From Chennai, Street To Be Named After CSK Spinner

It is common for state associations to name a stand in the stadium after their star players.
11:26 pm
Samarnath Soory
KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have previous experience playing in Kolkata and should win.

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2025 Match 1 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

5:45 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.