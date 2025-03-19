News
Clarke Former Australia Captain Not Happy With Harry Brook Pulling Out of IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 19, 2025

Former Australia Captain Not pleased With Harry Brook Pulling Out of IPL 2025

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Harry Brook can return to the IPL set-up in the 2028 season.

Clarke Former Australia Captain Not Happy With Harry Brook Pulling Out of IPL 2025

Michael Clarke has backed BCCI’s decision to ban Harry Brook from the Indian Premier League (IPL) for two seasons after the England batter withdrew from the 2025 edition. Brook, who was signed by Delhi Capitals (DC) for INR 6.25 crore at the mega-auction, announced last week that he would not be participating in the tournament. His move has faced criticism, including from his national teammates Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid.

The former Australia World Cup-winning captain believes the BCCI’s strict stance on Brook is justified and will set an important precedent for the future. According to Clarke, some players pull out of the IPL after feeling they haven’t received the contract they expected, which he sees as the real issue.

“It sounds like Harry Brook is the first player to do that but I understand why the IPL would do that. Every player would like more money but once you go into that auction and you’re bought you’ve got to respect that and understand that you can’t just pull out because you haven’t been paid the amount that you want,” Clarke said on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.

Why Harry Brook Is Banned From Playing IPL Till 2027?

According to IPL’s new rules, any player who registers for the auction and is selected by a franchise but withdraws before the season will face a two-year ban. As a result, Brook will be ineligible to participate in the IPL 2026 and IPL 2027 auctions.

This marks the second consecutive year that Brook has opted out after being bought at the auction. Last March, just before the IPL began, he withdrew due to personal reasons following his grandmother’s passing. He also skipped England’s five-Test series in India.

“What did Harry Brook get bought for? Imagine he’s on a full contract with the ECB and he’s been banned now. Because this is what happens as well. A lot of players go into the auction, they don’t get picked up for the amount they would like and then they pull out. The IPL says if you pull out, you get an automatic two-year ban,” Clarke said.

ALSO READ:

Brook has cited the need to recharge after his busiest season with England. With Jos Buttler stepping down after England’s disappointing Champions Trophy 2025 campaign, Brook is a frontrunner for the limited-overs captaincy. The prospect of leading England may have influenced his decision to withdraw from the IPL. However, Clarke strongly emphasises that once a player commits to a tournament, they should honour that commitment.

Clarke added, “He is a wonderful player and I have no doubt that he will be part of the IPL, if he wants to, moving forward. But he’s probably got his reasons. That’s the other thing. Every individual will have to make this choice – IPL or domestic competition. You have the choice to go in. I can’t remember whether it was the first year or the second, but I pulled out because somebody in my family passed away. I come home to be there for the family, funeral and all that. So if there are personal reasons, I think the IPL will understand and respect that but if it’s because you’re not getting the money you want, they are going to crack down on that. And you have to respect that.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Australia
Delhi Capitals
England
Harry Brook
IPL 2025
michael clarke

