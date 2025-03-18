News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Harry Brook
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 18, 2025

Former RCB Coach Explains Why Harry Brook Pulling Out of IPL 2025 Is a Blessing in Disguise for Delhi Capitals

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

He revealed how Delhi Capitals can cope with the absence of Harry Brook in IPL 2025.

Harry Brook

Mike Hesson, former head coach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), believes that the absence of England’s Harry Brook opens up a window of opportunity for the Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of IPL 2025. According to Hesson, he would play KL Rahul at number four in the Delhi Capitals batting lineup while South Africa’s Faf du Plessis bats in the top-order.

Why is Harry Brook’s absence a blessing in disguise?

“Instead of batting KL at the top, I would move KL from there; I would put him in the middle order at 4, and we’ve seen how well KL Rahul has done for India in the Champions Trophy. So, we know that he can start against spin, we know he’s got power at the back end, and he just adds a whole heap more power to this middle order. That allows you to bring in Faf du Plessis at the top, a guy who has absolutely dominated the IPL for the last five, six, seven, eight years. His numbers are incredible,” Hesson said while previewing Delhi Capitals on his YouTube channel.

The former New Zealand coach also noted Faf du Plessis’ excellent IPL record. “As I said, 730 runs, average of 56, strike rate of 153 two years ago; last year, strike rate of 161. I think if he was to sit on the sideline, that would be a big miss for DC if they were to bring in another player to replace Harry Brook. So, for me, it also reinvigorates KL Rahul,” he added.

Image credit: Mike Hesson YouTube

“It says to me, you haven’t been part of a winning IPL team yet, you are a fabulous cricketer, you’ve spent a lot of time batting at the top, we know you can do that, but DC would love to have you in the middle order to control all of these slightly less experienced but big-power and exciting players. And I think that lineup, with the loss of Harry Brook, is a very exciting one,” he continued.

Why Brook pulled out of IPL 2025

Harry Brook pulled out of the IPL for a second year running, with the batter saying that he wants to focus on playing for England. Last year, Brook had pulled out of the IPL following the death of his grandmother. As a result, Brook has been banned from the IPL for two years with the BCCI introducing new rules for players who pull out of the IPL after being acquired by a franchise. The Delhi Capitals had acquired Brook for INR 6.25 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

ALSO READ:

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2025 campaign with a “home game” against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Visakhapatnam on March 24.

DC playing XI according to Mike Hesson: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul, Axar Patel (Captain), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
DC
Delhi Capitals
Faf du Plessis
Harry Brook
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
KL Rahul
Mike Hesson

Related posts

‘What Else Does He Need To Do’ Former RCB Coach Backs Domestic Veteran To Make Delhi Capitals Playing XI in IPL 2025

‘What Else Does He Need To Do?’: Former RCB Coach Backs Domestic Veteran To Make Delhi Capitals Playing XI in IPL 2025

He had the best domestic season of his career.
3:56 pm
Sagar Paul
How the Indian Team Reacted to Winning Champions Trophy 2025

‘Message Automatically Delivered’: India Star Is Ready to Storm IPL 2025 To Prove His Weakness is Now a Strength

The batter was instrumental in India winning the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai
1:14 pm
Samarnath Soory
4 Bowlers Who Could Trouble Virat Kohli in IPL 2025 ft. KKR Sensation

4 Bowlers Who Could Trouble Virat Kohli in IPL 2025 ft. KKR Sensation

In this season, he will have to face some of the world’s best spinners.
12:10 pm
Sagar Paul
Prabhsimran Singh Punjab Kings IPL 2025

Prabhsimran Singh Credits Former Punjab Kings Teammate For  Strong Backing As Crucial IPL 2025 Beckons

Prabhsimran Singh was among the only two players retained by Punjab Kings for IPL 2025
11:04 am
Samarnath Soory
Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter, Tim Seifert wreaked havoc with the willow during the second T20I against Pakistan in Dunedin.

Forgotten KKR Batter Smashes Shaheen Afridi for 4 SIXES in an Over As New Zealand Crush Pakistan

He was severe against all bowlers, but the most notable moment came in the third set when he hit four sixes off Shaheen Afridi’s over to unleash carnage.
11:00 am
Darpan Jain
Barring a couple of positions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have a settled side, with most players fitting perfectly in the slots.

Best RCB Playing XI and Impact Players for IPL 2025: Krunal Pandya To Take Up Floating Role

Barring a couple of positions, RCB have a settled side, with most players fitting perfectly in the slots.
10:12 am
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy