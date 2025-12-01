ILT20 2025-26 Live Streaming in India: Where to Watch International League T20 2025-26?

The league will kick off on December 2.

The fourth edition of the International League T20 will set the ball rolling on December 2, with the opening clash between the defending champions, Dubai Capitals, and Desert Vipers. Fans eager to witness the action unfold will find ILT20 2025-26 live streaming in India details here.

Six teams will clash across 31 days in a hunt for the 20-over championship. The league will feature 30 group-stage matches between the Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates, Desert Vipers, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, and Sharjah Warriors, before progressing to the thrilling knockouts. The ILT20 2025-26 Final will take place at the Dubai International Stadium on January 4.

Check full squads and fixtures for International League T20 2025-26 here

Notably, several Indian players will be seen in action in the upcoming T20 tournament, including the star wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik and spinner Piyush Chawla.

Where to Watch ILT20 2025-26 Live Streaming in India?

The ILT20 2025-26 live streaming in India will be available on the Zee5 app.

Where to Watch ILT20 2025-26 Live Telecast in India?

Fans can watch the ILT20 2025-26 live telecast in India on Zee Cinema and Zee Anmol Cinema.

ILT20 2025-26 Live Streaming, Telecast Details Outside India

Australia: Fox Cricket

Fox Cricket South Africa: SuperSport

SuperSport Bangladesh: T Sports

T Sports Pakistan: A Sports, PTV Sports

A Sports, PTV Sports Middle East: Abu Dhabi Sports, Myco

Abu Dhabi Sports, Myco UK: Zee TV, BT Sport

Zee TV, BT Sport USA: Willow TV

FAQs on International League T20 2025-26

When will ILT20 2025-26 begin? The International League T20 2025-26 will commence on December 2. Where to watch ILT20 2025-26 live streaming in India? The ILT20 2025-26 live streaming in India will be available on the Zee5 app. Where to watch ILT20 2025-26 live telecast in India? The ILT20 2025-26 live telecast in India will be on Zee Cinema and Zee Anmol Cinema. What are the timings for ILT20 2025-26 matches? The ILT20 2025-26 matches are scheduled to take place at 8:00 PM IST. However, some weekend matches, such as the Sharjah Warriorz vs MI Emirates on December 7, its reverse fixture, i.e., MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz on December 14, MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on December 20, and Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals on December 21, are scheduled at 3:30 PM IST.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.