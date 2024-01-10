IND vs AFG T20 series Live streaming: Where to Watch LIVE Broadcast on TV in India and other locations, Fixtures and venues

In India, the IND vs AFG T20 series can be live-streamed on JioCinema . It will be telecast live on the Sports18 TV channel .

India is gearing up to lock horns against Afghanistan, in what will be their final T20I series before the 2024 T20 World Cup in June. The series kicks off on January 11.

India will be boosted by the return of seasoned players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the T20I squad after an absence of more than a year.

The last T20I match featuring both Virat and Rohit was the ICC Men's T20 World Cup second semifinal against England at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, 2022. Since that encounter, the Men in Blue have navigated T20I cricket without the duo. Rohit reassumes the captaincy role due to the unavailability of Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav, who are currently unfit.

India's squad announcement for the series came with some surprises, notably the omission of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer from the 15-member squad, while Ishan Kishan's exclusion remains a mystery.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan will be without premier spinner Rashid Khan, who is nursing a back surgery. The visitors enter the series fresh off a 2-1 victory against UAE, aiming to maintain their winning streak in India. The team will be led by stand-in skipper Ibrahim Zadran.

Where to watch India vs Afghanistan T20I series Live Telecast on TV?

The IND vs AFG T20 series Live telecast will be available on Sports18 TV channels.

Where to watch the India vs Afghanistan T20I series Live Streaming?

The IND vs AFG T20 series Live streaming will be available on JioCinema app and website.

India squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Afghanistan squad:

Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmaullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan.

