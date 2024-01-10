Ishan Kishan dropped because he was unhappy being denied breaks: Reports

It’s learnt that Kishan had made himself available for the T20Is against Afghanistan but was dropped despite opener Ruturaj Gaikwad being unavailable for selection.

The cloud of ambiguity surrounding Ishan Kishan has only darkened following his exclusion from India's squad for the upcoming T20 series against Afghanistan. Kishan had previously sought a break owing to 'mental fatigue' during the South Africa tour and was subsequently released from the squad. Now, just days after he was dropped from the T20 squad for the home series against Afghanistan, the wicketkeeper-batter was spotted training alongside his new captain at Mumbai Indians – Hardik Pandya in Vadodara.

His non-selection in the T20 squad is rapidly turning into a saga. As per a report from the Indian Express, Kishan expressed discontent about not being given a break on multiple occasions over the past few months. It has been revealed that he initially sought to opt out of the T20 series against Australia, which took place shortly after the World Cup final. However, his request was not accommodated. Eventually, Kishan was granted rest for the last two games but remained with the team.

Subsequently, Kishan sought a break from the white-ball segment of the South Africa tour but expressed a keenness to participate in the Tests. Once again, his request for a break was turned down.

“He told the team management that he has mental fatigue because he had been on the road continuously and wanted to spend time with his family back home. Instead, he chose to travel to Dubai and was seen partying,” a source in the know revealed.

However, those close to the player ask a counter question: “When he has been given a break, how does it matter where he spends his time? He wants to be away from the game as constant travelling and warming the bench has taken a toll mentally. And he was in Dubai for his brother’s birthday celebrations.”

Lack of sensitivity by BCCI or Ishan Kishan's immaturity?

Those close to the player believe that the team management has shown a lack of sensitivity for Kishan, who has consistently found himself on the bench. Conversely, there are discussions within the leadership group indicating a perception that Kishan has not been handling his non-selection in a constructive manner.

It has been reported that Kishan made himself eligible for the T20Is against Afghanistan, but despite opener Ruturaj Gaikwad's unavailability for selection, he was not included in the squad. It remains uncertain whether he will be considered for the Tests against England. While Rahul has performed well as a wicketkeeper in home conditions, there is a need for a specialist wicketkeeper against the spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel.

The T20Is against Afghanistan represent the final series in this format before the World Cup, providing an opportunity to experiment with team combinations.

While a lot of speculations are doing rounds, the curious case of the missing Kishan is developing into a situation of uncertainty and needs some control and sensitive handling from the BCCI.

