WATCH: Indian team practices catching drill with unique 'three-handled object'

India is scheduled to face West Indies in a two-match Test series commencing on July 12, with Rohit Sharma leading the team as they embark on the new World Test Championship cycle against the Caribbean side. In preparation for the first Test match in Dominica on Monday, July 10, the Board of Control for Cricket in India shared a video showcasing Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, and Ravi Ashwin engaging in a unique drill.

Notably, one longstanding weakness for the Indian team has been slip-catching. The drill involved catching a tricolored object with three handles, with the objective of grasping it by a specific colored handle.

With the red-ball series approaching, all eyes will be on the Indian team as they have chosen to exclude Cheteshwar Pujara from the middle-order. Ruturaj Gaikwad or Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to make their Test debut in the series.

Fringe players and youngsters look to make an impression

The absence of Mohammed Shami in the bowling line-up means Mohammed Siraj will lead the Indian bowling attack in the two-match series. Alongside Jaydev Unadkat, India may also consider including debutant Mukesh Kumar in the Test line-up.

Following the Test series, India will shift their focus to the white-ball format, which holds significance for the management in the process of selecting players for the 2023 ODI World Cup. Players such as Umran Malik and Sanju Samson, who are on the fringes of the ODI team, have been given an opportunity.

India is scheduled to compete in three ODI matches and five T20Is against West Indies. Meanwhile, the Windies will aim to rebuild their team after experiencing elimination from the ODI World Cup race for the first time in cricketing history.

