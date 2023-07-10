Australian legend frontrunner as Andy Flower's successor for LSG head coach role

He has a successful track record, having previously led Australia to victory in the Twenty20 World Cup in 2021 and guided the Perth Scorchers to three Big Bash League titles in the initial four years.

In a new development, it is rumored that a former Australia skipper could be a potential candidate for a coaching opportunity in the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants. If negotiations progress favorably, he may assume the team's leadership in the upcoming season.

According to Cricbuzz, neither the LSG management nor Justin Langer himself has confirmed the ongoing discussions but sources within the IPL reveal that both parties have engaged in several rounds of talks. Langer has a successful track record, having previously led Australia to victory in the Twenty20 World Cup in 2021 and guided the Perth Scorchers to three Big Bash League titles in the initial four years.

The franchise management has also denied commenting on any potential changes to the coaching staff. Presently, Langer is not committed to any coaching assignments. Should an agreement be reached, the 52-year-old would succeed Andy Flower, whose two-year contract with the Sanjiv Goenka-owned franchise concluded after IPL 2023.

KKR expected to retain the same coaching unit for next season

However, discussions regarding other modifications in the LSG support staff have not taken place, suggesting that Morne Morkel, Jonty Rhodes, and Vijay Dahiya are expected to continue as bowling, fielding, and assistant coaches, respectively.

Under Flower's guidance, the KL Rahul-led side performed reasonably well, making it to the playoffs in both seasons but falling short of reaching the final. They finished third on both occasions.

ALSO READ: David Warner's wife Candice drops cryptic hint on his possible Test retirement

Furthermore, coaching changes are anticipated in other IPL teams as well, particularly those that have not performed strongly in the league. Speculation suggests that some well-known names may be replaced. However, the Kolkata Knight Riders, who finished seventh in the last season are expected to retain their current setup, led by Chandrakant Pandit.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.