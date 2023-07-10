David Warner's wife Candice drops cryptic hint on his Test retirement

The future of the Australian batting dynamo in the longest format of the game has been uncertain for some time.

David Warner has had a disappointing Ashes 2023 series compared to his usual standards, scoring only 141 runs in three matches with just one fifty. The future of the Australian batting legend in the longest format of the game has been uncertain for some time. Doubts regarding Warner's position in the team arose when he struggled to perform in the first three Tests against England.

Warner, along with Usman Khawaja, opened the innings for Australia in the first three Ashes Tests, but he has been a mere shadow of his former self. In these three Tests, he has managed to score 141 runs, including a solitary fifty. Notably, in the third Test, he was once again dismissed by Stuart Broad, marking the 17th time in Test history.

His performance in the third Test was underwhelming, with scores of 4 and 1, contributing to Australia's three-wicket loss.

Pat Cummins denies guaranteeing David Warner's place in the team

Despite Australia leading the Ashes series 2-1, captain Pat Cummins refrained from guaranteeing Warner's place in the team during the post-match press conference. Cummins even acknowledged the potential return of Cameron Green for the Manchester Test.

Adding to the uncertainty surrounding Warner's future, his wife Candice posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the conclusion of the Leeds Test. She hinted that his career in the longest format of the game might have already reached its end.

In the wake of Australia's defeat in the third Ashes Test, Candice shared a family picture on Instagram, accompanied by a caption, “The end of an era for us touring with Test cricket, it’s been fun. Forever your biggest supporters and your girl gang. Love you, David Warner.”

