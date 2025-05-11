India A Squad for Unofficial Tests vs England: Discarded India Opener To be Named Captain, Karun Nair, Shreyas Iyer To Return

This series will clarify how the squad will shape up for the main series, and several domestic performers have been included.

India will play a five-match Test series against England, starting June 20. However, before the rubber, India A will face England Lions in two unofficial Tests and one against the senior India squad from May 30 to June 16.

This series will clarify how the squad will shape up for the main series, and several domestic performers might be included. Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, and Devdutt Padikkal are expected to be among the top-order batters in the India A squad, with Easwaran leading the side.

Shreyas Iyer, re-included in the national contract, might also return to the squad and will bat in the middle order. Karun Nair and Sarfaraz Khan, the most consistent domestic batters, should also find a place in the India A team.

These two have always been among the runs domestically and rightly get included in the India A side. The selectors will closely follow these two players’ performances and might draft them in the main India squad, but they must score big against the England Lions.

Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Mohammed Shami, among other players in India A

Dhruv Jurel, who has had a fabulous start to his Test career, will play as a wicketkeeper-batter in the India A team. Ishan Kishan, who was also re-included in the central contract with Shreyas Iyer, might be the second wicketkeeper-batter in the squad.

Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, and Tanush Kotian will be the all-rounders in the squad, and they will balance the side. Nitish has had a fantastic Australia tour, where he excelled with the bat while batting in precarious situations, while Sundar and Kotian are the spin-bowling all-rounders who can chip in with both bat and ball.

Mohammed Shami, who has not played First Class cricket since November 2024, will get much-needed match practice before participating in the main series. Other pacers who might be in the team are Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, and Harshit Rana, and they were all part of the Australia tour.

The squad will be balanced, and most players from this team will also make it to the India side for the England series. This series will serve as an ideal preparation for players to get into the red-ball groove ahead of a big clash.

Probable India A squad for England Lions series: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Karun Nair, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Tanush Kotian, Dhruv Jurel, Ishan Kishan, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel

