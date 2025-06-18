The Indian team is set to embark on a new Test era under skipper Shubman Gill following the retirements of stalwarts Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin from the longest format.

Gill and Co have a challenging task at hand – to break a jinx of 18 long years of not winning on English soil with the Men in Blue’s last Test series win coming back in 2007.

In the absence of big names, there remains a big question on how the Indian team will lineup for their opening contest against the Three Lions at Leeds, starting June 20.

India Playing XI For 1st Test vs England: Likely India Playing 11 For Headingley Test Match

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul are expected to be the openers in the side. The No.3 spot will be a pick between Karun Nair and Sai Sudharsan, with the former expected to have an edge, given his red-ball form and experience. Earlier today, wicketkeeper and vice-captain Rishabh Pant confirmed that he will bat at No.5 with skipper Shubman Gill taking the No.4 slot, replacing Virat Kohli.

Ravindra Jadeja will be the lone spinner in the team. The selectors might also be tempted to pick a fifth-pace option in Nitish Kumar Reddy given the English conditions or can opt for a specialist batter in Dhruv Jurel at No.7.

Shardul Thakur will be the No.8 adding depth to the lineup apart from his bowling, with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna completing the pace department.

India Playing XI For 1st Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal

KL Rahul

Karun Nair

Shubman Gill

Rishabh Pant

Ravindra Jadeja

Nitish Kumar Reddy/Dhruv Jurel

Shardul Thakur

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj

Prasidh Krishna

