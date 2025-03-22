India To Play Eight-Match Limited-Overs Series Against South Africa After Asia Cup

India had faced off against the Proteas in four T20Is in November last year

India are set to play an eight-match limited-overs series against South Africa at the end of the year, according to a report.

The Proteas will tour India for three ODIs and five T20Is beginning in late November, similar to the four-match T20I bilateral series they played in November 2024.

The ODIs are likely to be played on November 30, December 3 and 6 in Ranchi, Raipur and Visakhapatnam respectively. Last year, India played three ODIs during their tour of South Africa which they won by 2-1 with an inexperienced team under the captaincy of KL Rahul.

#breaking Indian men’s team will play 3 ODIs against South Africa at Ranchi, Raipur and Vizag on 30 November, 3rd December and 6th December. ODI series will be followed by five T20s. Cuttack, Nagpur, Dharmshala, Lucknow, Ahmedabad will host T20Is on Dec 9th, 11, 14, 17, 19. — Gaurav Gupta (@toi_gauravG) March 22, 2025

The T20Is have been scheduled for December 9,11,14, 17 and 19 to be played in Cuttack, Nagpur, Dharamsala, Lucknow and Ahmedabad.

After the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on May 25, India are set to tour England for five Tests from June 20 to August 4. The series will also mark the beginning of India’s campaign in the ICC World Test Championship cycle for 2025-27. After making it to the finals of the last two editions of the WTC, India lost to New Zealand at home, followed by the 1-3 humiliation in Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which put a question mark on Rohit Sharma continuing as the Test captain.

More Limited-Overs Cricket In 2025

The Test series will be followed by the Asia Cup 2025 in September even though the schedule hasn’t been confirmed by the BCCI, who have the hosting rights for the competition. Reports have claimed that the Board will be choosing neutral venues for the tournament as arch-rivals Pakistan are also involved in the competition.

India had refused to travel to the neighbouring country for the previous edition of Asia Cup 2023 and the recent Champions Trophy 2025, picking Sri Lanka and Dubai as the neutral venues to play its matches.

If things stay the same by November, Suryakumar Yadav will be leading the T20I side against South Africa while Rohit will continue as the ODI captain having retired from T20Is after the 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa.

