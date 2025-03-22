News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
+18 | Play Responsibly | Commercial Content | T&Cs apply
news
Last updated: March 22, 2025

India To Play Eight-Match Limited-Overs Series Against South Africa After Asia Cup

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

India had faced off against the Proteas in four T20Is in November last year

India are set to play an eight-match limited-overs series against South Africa at the end of the year, according to a report.

The Proteas will tour India for three ODIs and five T20Is beginning in late November, similar to the four-match T20I bilateral series they played in November 2024.

The ODIs are likely to be played on November 30, December 3 and 6 in Ranchi, Raipur and Visakhapatnam respectively. Last year, India played three ODIs during their tour of South Africa which they won by 2-1 with an inexperienced team under the captaincy of KL Rahul.

The T20Is have been scheduled for December 9,11,14, 17 and 19 to be played in Cuttack, Nagpur, Dharamsala, Lucknow and Ahmedabad.

ALSO READ:

After the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on May 25, India are set to tour England for five Tests from June 20 to August 4. The series will also mark the beginning of India’s campaign in the ICC World Test Championship cycle for 2025-27. After making it to the finals of the last two editions of the WTC, India lost to New Zealand at home, followed by the 1-3 humiliation in Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which put a question mark on Rohit Sharma continuing as the Test captain.

More Limited-Overs Cricket In 2025

The Test series will be followed by the Asia Cup 2025 in September even though the schedule hasn’t been confirmed by the BCCI, who have the hosting rights for the competition. Reports have claimed that the Board will be choosing neutral venues for the tournament as arch-rivals Pakistan are also involved in the competition.

India had refused to travel to the neighbouring country for the previous edition of Asia Cup 2023 and the recent Champions Trophy 2025, picking Sri Lanka and Dubai as the neutral venues to play its matches.

If things stay the same by November, Suryakumar Yadav will be leading the T20I side against South Africa while Rohit will continue as the ODI captain having retired from T20Is after the 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

India
Rohit Sharma
South Africa
Suryakumar Yadav

Related posts

Lucknow Super Giants lsg ipl 2025 avesh khan injury

LSG Grappling With Fitness Issues Ahead Of IPL 2025, Star Pacer To Miss First Three Games

The player has been out of action since October last year due to a knee injury
6:13 pm
Samarnath Soory

‘I’d Definitely Give My Best Shot’: Former Australia Pacer Hopeful of Prospects of Playing for England 

He has been a vital cog in the wheels for Surrey completing a hat-trick of County Championship titles.
5:50 pm
Sandip Pawar
Good News for LSG Ahead of IPL 2025! Return Date for Injured Pace Sensation Confirmed

Good News for LSG Ahead of IPL 2025! Return Date for Injured Pace Sensation Confirmed

He was rehabbing from a lumbar stress injury
6:16 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Irfan Pathan Picks Underrated Side as Dark Horses, Names Breakout Star of IPL 2025

Irfan Pathan Picks Underrated Side as Dark Horses, Names Breakout Star of IPL 2025

He also predicted former SRH all-rounder to shine for his new franchise.
5:16 pm
Sreejita Sen
Opponents, Dates and Venue Announced for India's First Home Test Series of next WTC Cycle

Opponents, Dates and Venue Announced for India’s First Home Test Series of next WTC Cycle

India will be eager to make amends at home after the shambolic New Zealand series last year.
4:43 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
England Women To Name New Captain After Heather Knight Steps Down

England Women To Name New Captain After Heather Knight Steps Down

Knight's successor will be announced soon.
5:04 pm
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.