Dates announced for India's tour of Ireland for 3-match T20I series

In a recent development, Cricket Ireland has revealed the dates for India's tour in the shortest format later this year. The numero uno men’s T20 International side, India will return to Malahide for a three-match T20I series slated to be played on 18, 20 and 23 August.

Previously, India and Ireland played an exciting two-match T20I series in 2022 which the Men in Blue won 2-0. Both matches were nail-biting affairs during which Ireland were unlucky not to record at least one memorable victory. The return of the world’s top-ranked T20I side for a second consecutive year represents a vote of confidence in the talent and competitiveness of the current Irish side and a fitting end to the home international fixtures this summer.

Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland, said in the aftermath of the development: “We’re delighted to welcome India Men back to Ireland for the second time in 12 months. We saw two sold-out matches in 2022, so to have a three-match series this year should give even more fans the opportunity to enjoy what is always a memorable occasion. Our sincere thanks to the BCCI, first, for their continued inclusion of Ireland in the Indian team’s busy itinerary and also for working with us to ensure as fan-friendly a schedule a possible – having matches on a Friday and Sunday will hopefully maximise availability of fans.”

ALSO READ: India begin campaign against mighty Aussies; Grand Finale on Nov 19 - Check 2023 ODI World Cup Full Schedule and free live streaming details

India's tour of Ireland Playing schedule

18 August: Ireland Men v India Men – 1st T20I

20 August: Ireland Men v India Men – 2nd T20I

23 August: Ireland Men v India Men – 3rd T20I

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.