India begin campaign against mighty Aussies; Grand Finale on Nov 19 - Check 2023 ODI World Cup Full Schedule and free live streaming details

This iconic quadrennial tournament will be hosted across ten Indian venues. The semi-finals will be held at the Wankhede and Eden Gardens, with the Narendra Modi Stadium hosting the final showdown on November 19.

The 2023 Trophy tour will be the largest to date, enabling fans from eighteen countries around the world to connect with the illustrious silverware. (Image credits - ICC)

The highly anticipated 2023 ODI World Cup schedule has been released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as fans waited with bated breaths. Spanning 46 days, the cricket extravaganza will begin on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, featuring a replay of the previous edition's final between reigning champions England and New Zealand.

Adding to the excitement, the high-octane clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is confirmed to take place on October 15 at the same venue. The campaign for the host nation, India, will commence on October 8 in Chennai, as they face off against the most successful team in the tournament's history, Australia.

The ICC unveiled the schedule precisely 100 days ahead of the tournament, amid concerns about Pakistan's participation due to the ongoing dispute with neighboring India. In an effort to persuade the Chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to send their players to India, ICC chairman Greg Barclay and CEO Geoff Allardice traveled to Pakistan last month.

To kickstart the excitement, the ICC initiated the World Cup trophy tour by sending the prestigious trophy 1,20,000 feet above the Earth, landing it at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This incredible feat was achieved by attaching the trophy to a stratospheric balloon. The cricketing body also shared captivating images of the ODI World Cup trophy at the edge of Earth's atmosphere.

Venue of World Cup 2023

This iconic quadrennial tournament will be hosted across ten Indian venues. The semi-finals will be held at the Wankhede and Eden Gardens, with the Narendra Modi Stadium hosting the final showdown on November 19. Additionally, The warm-up matches will take place in Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, and Hyderabad from September 29 to October 3.

ALSO READ: 'Forgettable cricketer bowling 124 kph nude nuts' - Aussie great takes brutal aim at Ollie Robinson

2023 ODI World Cup Full schedule

FIXTURE DATE VENUE England vs New Zealand October 5 Ahmedabad Pakistan vs Qualifier 1 October 6 Hyderabad Bangladesh vs Afghanistan October 7 Dharamsala South Africa vs Qualifier 2 October 7 Delhi India vs Australia October 8 Chennai New Zealand vs Qualifier 1 October 9 Hyderabad England vs Bangladesh October 10 Dharamsala India vs Afghanistan October 11 Delhi Pakistan vs Qualifier 2 October 12 Hyderabad Australia vs South Africa October 13 Lucknow England vs Afghanistan October 14 Delhi New Zealand vs Bangladesh October 14 Chennai India vs Pakistan October 15 Ahmedabad Australia vs Qualifier 2 October 16 Lucknow South Africa vs Qualifier 1 October 17 Dharamsala New Zealand vs Afghanistan October 18 Chennai India vs Bangladesh October 19 Pune Australia vs Pakistan October 20 Bengaluru England vs South Africa October 21 Mumbai

Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 2 October 21 Lucknow India vs New Zealand October 22 Dharamsala Pakistan vs Afghanistan October 23 Chennai South Africa vs Bangladesh October 24 Mumbai Australia vs Qualifier 1 October 25 Delhi England vs Qualifier 2 October 26 Bengaluru Pakistan vs South Africa October 27 Chennai Qualifier 1 vs Bangladesh October 28 Kolkata Australia vs New Zealand October 28 Dharamsala India vs England October 29 Lucknow Afghanistan vs Qualifier 2 October 30 Pune Pakistan vs Bangladesh October 31 Kolkata New Zealand vs South Africa November 1 Pune India vs Qualifier 2 November 2 Mumbai Qualifier 1 vs Afghanistan November 3 Lucknow England vs Australia November 4 Ahmedabad New Zealand vs Pakistan November 4 Bengaluru India vs South Africa November 5 Kolkata Bangladesh vs Qualifier 2 November 6 Delhi Australia vs Afghanistan November 7 Mumbai England vs Qualifier 1 November 8 Pune New Zealand vs Qualifier 2 November 9 Bengaluru South Africa vs Afghanistan November 10 Ahmedabad India vs Qualifier 1 November 11 Bengaluru England vs Pakistan November 12 Kolkata Australia vs Bangladesh November 12 Pune Semifinal 1 November 15 Mumbai Semifinal 2 November 16 Kolkata Final November 19 Ahmedabad

2023 ODI World Cup Free Live Streaming details

Star Sports will broadcast the upcoming ICC World Cup. In 2015, the ICC granted Star Sports exclusive worldwide broadcast rights to all ICC Events. This year, Hotstar subscribers who want to watch the matches, won’t need a premium subscription because both the Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC World Cup 2023 will be streamed for free on Disney+ Hotstar app. After seeing a decline in their subscriber base as a result of JioCinema airing the IPL 2023 for free, Hotstar made this announcement on Friday of last week.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.