'Forgettable cricketer bowling 124 kph nude nuts' - Aussie great takes brutal aim at Ollie Robinson

The England seamer has faced the wrath of the Australians ever since his controversial send-off against centurion Usman Khawaja during the Ashes 2023 opener.

Ollie Robinson has been in the news ever since his controversial send-off given to centurion Usman Khawaja on Day 3 of the Ashes 2023 opener in Edgbaston. The England fast-bowler could be visibly seen hurling the 'f' word twice towards the quiet Aussie left-hander, calling him a "f#@$ing prick" in brash anger.

Later in a press briefing, Robinson said he had no qualms going after Khawaja and his expressive demeanour was only part of the theatrics you come to expect of an Ashes rubber. The fast-bowler even referenced past Aussie legends, including Ricky Ponting, to press home that if the "shoe had been on the other side", the Australians wouldn't be so fussed about things.

The comment didn't go down well with Ponting, who is doing commentary duties for Sky Sports for this Ashes. The legendary ex skipper took aim at the English third-seamer and suggested him to focus on his playing duties.

Joining Ponting now is his great former teammate and opening batter Matthew Hayden, who made a direct jibe at Robinson's speed of operation in the middle, calling his deliveries "nude nuts" bowled at "124 kmph".

Hayden's brutal verbal assault of Robinson

In an interaction with former teammate Ian Healy, Hayden sledged Robinson, insisting of him as an ordinary pacer bowler with below-par speeds. Despite operating at best in mid-120s, however, Robinson enjoyed impressive figures on a dry Edgbaston track, finishing with figures of 3/55 and 2/43.

"That's how you combat England as well," Hayden was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. "As soon as Pat Cummins started coming at Joe Root and hit a couple of sixes. Then the other bloke; he's a forgettable cricketer. A fast bowler that is bowling 124 (kph) nude nuts and he's got a mouth from the south."

When asked by Healy, "Who, Ollie Robinson?", Hayden replied, "Someone like him, you can just go, 'Brother, I'm coming at ya'."

Robinson had said "he doesn't care" how the Aussies might perceive his reactions for the Khawaja dismissal and that he would continue to cater to the drama and the theatre befitting the marquee five-match Test series.

"It's my first home Ashes and to get the big wicket at the time was special for me. I think Uzzie played unbelievably well. To get that wicket for us as a team at the time was massive. We all want that theatre of the game, don't we? So I'm here to provide it," he said.

"I don't really care how it's perceived, to be honest. It's the Ashes. It's professional sport. If you can't handle that, what can you handle?"