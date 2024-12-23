News
Kuldeep Yadav uncertain to return for England series
News
December 23, 2024 - 1:52 pm

Injured India Star’s Recovery Set To Take Time; England Series Return Impossible: Reports

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He has been out of action since the home New Zealand Test series.

Kuldeep Yadav uncertain to return for England series

The dates for the next big ICC event – the Champions Trophy are drawing closer with the tournament slated to be played from February-March next year. Ahead of that, the Indian team will play a white-ball series against England comprising five T20Is and three ODIs. The IND vs ENG series will act as the final preparatory ground before the mega event as the Men in Blue will hope to get their squad and combinations right.

However, an integral member of India’s white-ball setup, Kuldeep Yadav will be fighting a battle of his own. The 30-year-old spinner will be in a race against time to get fit after being on the sidelines due to a groin injury.

Kuldeep Yadav has been out of action since the home New Zealand Test series

The left-arm wrist-spinner has not played since the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru in October due to a groin injury that required surgery in Germany. While the surgery was successful, there hasn’t been any encouraging news about Kuldeep’s recovery yet. Reports indicate that he has yet to start bowling again, making his participation in the England series and the Champions Trophy highly uncertain.

Giving an update, a BCCI source privy to the developments revealed to the Telegraph,

“Kuldeep is yet to start bowling. Once he starts, he will have to appear for a match simulation or two, a few days before he is given the green light. As for the England matches, it’s not impossible but tough (for Kuldeep to return) as just over a month remains for those games to begin. But as far as the Champions Trophy is concerned, there could be a chance of his comeback as there will be more time for it.”

ICC Champions Trophy
IND vs ENG
Kuldeep Yadav

