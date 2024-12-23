News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
The Indian team is reportedly unhappy with the practice pitches offered ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.
News
December 23, 2024 - 10:59 am

More Drama! Indian Team Unhappy With the Quality of Practice Pitches Before the Boxing Day Test: Reports

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

According to a report by Dainik Jagaran, the pitches India are training on have low bounce and slow speed.

The Indian team is reportedly unhappy with the practice pitches offered ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

The Indian team is reportedly unhappy with the practice pitches offered ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. According to a report by Dainik Jagaran, the pitches India are training on have low bounce and slow speed, which is completely unlike the traditional decks at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

These practice surfaces were prepared for players featuring in the Big Bash League (BBL), but the Indian team were forced to practice on these decks. Meanwhile, the bouncy and quick pitches adjacent to the ones offered to the Indian team are allotted to the Australian team, which will help them get conditions similar to the original game.

The low bounce already did some damage, for Rohit Sharma was hit on his knee and a viral video on the internet showed how the low bounce trapped him off Devdutt Padikkal’s bowling in the nets. Fortunately, the injury is not serious enough to keep him out of the next Test, but such pitches can cause serious physical damage.

Also Read: Mumbai Indians (MI) X-Factor IPL 2025 Pick Earns International Call-Up for the First Time, Set To Blaze New Season

Further, the Indian team have also been unsatisfied with the quality of local bowlers available. They haven’t been able to bowl at reasonable speeds, and the team hasn’t used them much throughout this tour.

Akash Deep accepted the ball kept low at times during the practice drills

During his press conference, Akash Deep talked about the nature of the practice pitches, stating they felt it was prepared for white-ball cricket. A few balls remained low, and while Indian players sustained some blows, there were no major concerns before the game.

“I think this (practice) wicket was for white ball which is why the ball kept low at times. But these blows are common in training. There are no major concerns because of that.”

Off-field tensions have intensified leading up to the Boxing Day Test match, starting with Virat Kohli’s verbal spat at the Melbourne Airport. Ravindra Jadeja’s press conference further exacerbated the situation, and the journalists cancelled their press game.

The poor quality of practice pitches has added more layers to the controversy. This will keep going until the match doesn’t start, and the Aussie media will leave no stone unturned to put India under the pump.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Akash Deep
AUS vs IND
Border Gavaskar Trophy
Rohit Sharma

Related posts

Jasprit Bumrah was breathing fire in the net session ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

‘Na Batter Ko Match Mai Ready Hone Dete Ho, Na Practice Mein’ – Rishabh Pant’s Hilarious Remark on Jasprit Bumrah’s Fiery Bowling in Nets

Jasprit Bumrah has been a class apart from every other bowler and is currently the leading wicket-taker of the series.
News
23/12/2024
Bevon Jacobs gets his maiden call-up for New Zealand for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka at home, starting on December 28.

Mumbai Indians (MI) X-Factor IPL 2025 Pick Earns International Call-Up for the First Time, Set To Blaze New Season

Jacobs came to the limelight for his hard-hitting batting in the Super Smash, where he scored 134 runs in six innings at a marvellous strike rate of 188.73 for the Canterbury Kings.
Indian Premier League - IPL
23/12/2024
Rohit Sharma Batting with Baseball Bat Goes Viral

Video of Rohit Sharma Batting with Baseball Bat Goes Viral: How Will It Help Him in Boxing Day Test?

Practising with a baseball bat can significantly improve Rohit Sharma’s batting skills by enhancing his hand-eye coordination and hitting abilities.
News
22/12/2024
Discarded Australia Batter from Border-Gavaskar Series Delivers Match-Winning Knock in BBL 2024-25 Ahead of Boxing Day Test

Discarded Australia Batter from Border-Gavaskar Series Delivers Match-Winning Knock in BBL 2024-25 Ahead of Boxing Day Test

His unbeaten 78 off 49 balls, featuring 10 fours and 2 sixes at a strike rate of 159.18, guided the Heat to a thrilling victory under pressure.
News
22/12/2024
Former India Cricketer Reveals How India Skipper Can Regain His Form in Ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy

‘Rohit Sharma needs…’ – Former India Cricketer Reveals How India Skipper Can Regain His Form in Ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Rohit has faced difficulties in the current series, scoring only 19 runs across three innings, with an average of 6.33.
News
22/12/2024
CSK Overseas Recruit’s All-round Heroics Fall Short as His Team Suffers Defeat to Brisbane Heat in BBL 2024-25

CSK Overseas Recruit’s All-round Heroics Fall Short as His Team Suffers Defeat to Brisbane Heat in BBL 2024-25

His innings, studded with three fours and three sixes, came at an impressive strike rate of 187.50.
News
22/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy