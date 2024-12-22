News
According to a fresh report by Times of India (TOI), Rohit Sharma took a blow on his left knee during his practice session earlier today.
News
December 22, 2024 - 9:03 am

Rohit Sharma Hit in the Nets; More Injury Concerns For India Ahead of Boxing Day Test

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

He sustained this injury while facing throwdown specialist Daya, after which the team physio attended.



According to a fresh report by Times of India (TOI), Rohit Sharma took a blow on his left knee during his practice session earlier today. He sustained this injury while facing throwdown specialist Daya, after which the team physio attended.

The physio put an ice pack on the injured area, and Rohit was in obvious pain while receiving the treatment. He sat on a chair and received the treatment for a good few minutes, and the ice packs were used to heal any swelling.

The report also added that the blow wasn’t serious enough, but the team management would hope the pain subsided before the match day. The net session was intense, and the Indian captain batted for over an hour to overcome his struggles and find fluency.

Also Read: Mumbai Indians Rookie New Hire Slams 150* in Epic Run Chase of 383 in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024

Those reporting from the ground confirmed Rohit looked comfortable after a certain point, for his feet were moving well, and his technique was compact, which are good signs for the Indian captain. However, this fresh injury is a concern, but he should be fine by the time the match starts.

KL Rahul hit on fingers during the net session yesterday

Meanwhile, India have other injury concerns as well, for India’s biggest batting positive on the tour, KL Rahul, was hit on the fingers during his practice drills yesterday. A video of him receiving the treatment from the team physio was viral on the internet, which has raised further concerns for the team management.

KL Rahul has been India’s best batter and aced challenging conditions while opening the innings, and India can’t afford to lose him at this stage. The next two venues will present their own challenges, and with Yashasvi not looking promising enough, India need Rahul fit and firing.

Meanwhile, Rohit will look to overcome his struggles and finally make a big score. In his previous interview, he said he was in a good frame of mind, so there’s some optimism.

It will be interesting to see whether he moves to the top or continues batting in the middle order. He needs a big score and might finally find his batting rhythm.

AUS vs IND
Border Gavaskar Trophy
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma injury

