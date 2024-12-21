Mumbai Indians Rookie New Hire Slams 150* in Epic Run Chase of 383 in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024

His remarkable innings, highlighted by 20 boundaries, four sixes, and a strike rate of 148.51, served as the foundation of Karnataka's historic victory.

Mumbai Indians’ new recruit Shrijith Krishnan from Karnataka smashed an unbeaten 150 in a stunning run chase of 383 against Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024.

MI acquired the wicketkeeper-batter Shrijith for INR 30 lakhs in the IPL 2025 auction.

Shrijith Krishnan’s Masterclass Leads Karnataka to Historic Chase

Chasing a daunting target of 383, Shrijith Krishnan delivered a masterclass, smashing an unbeaten 150 off 101 balls to guide Karnataka to a record-breaking victory against Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024. His remarkable innings, highlighted by 20 boundaries, four sixes, and a strike rate of 148.51, served as the foundation of Karnataka’s historic victory.

This exceptional knock not only secured the second-highest successful chase in the tournament’s history but also ranked as the fifth-highest in List A cricket. Shrijith’s relentless scoring pace kept Karnataka ahead of the required rate, cementing his status as the match’s standout performer.

As a wicketkeeper, if Shrijith maintains this form in upcoming matches, he could potentially be selected ahead of Robin Minz in IPL 2025.

Though Shrijith’s brilliance took center stage, Karnataka’s chase was a testament to teamwork. Nikin Jose provided a steady start with a quick 21, while skipper Mayank Agarwal anchored the innings with a composed 47.

KV Aneesh’s blistering 82 gave the innings the momentum it needed, keeping Karnataka firmly in the hunt. After Aneesh’s departure, Praveen Dubey played a crucial role, remaining unbeaten on 65 off 50 balls and partnering with Shrijith to see the chase through.

Their efforts ensured Karnataka achieved the target with 22 balls to spare, marking one of the most extraordinary wins in the tournament’s history.

Mumbai’s Big Total Falls Short

Earlier in the match, Mumbai posted a mammoth 382, powered by Shreyas Iyer’s breathtaking 114* off just 55 balls and Shivam Dube’s 63* off 36 balls. At the halfway mark, Mumbai appeared confident of defending their total, but Karnataka’s relentless batting shattered those hopes.

Mumbai’s bowling lacked penetration, with their lead bowler, Shardul Thakur, conceding 72 runs in six overs. Despite using eight bowlers, Mumbai failed to contain Karnataka’s batters, who capitalized on every opportunity to seal a memorable win.

