Fresh Injury Scare for Team India as Star Batter Gets Hit on Finger Ahead of Melbourne Test

He appeared to be in minimal discomfort and continued batting, which is a positive sign for both the team and fans.

Team India faces a fresh injury scare as star batter KL Rahul gets hit on the finger during a practice session ahead of the Melbourne Test.

KL Rahul was struck on his fingers during a practice session, raising concerns about a possible injury. The extent of the injury is still unclear, but the Indian team management remains hopeful it’s not serious, especially with the Melbourne Test approaching.

Also Read: ‘Not Even in the Scheme’: Former India Cricketer Questions India Star’s Place in Champions Trophy Squad After Vijay Hazare Trophy Snub

A video showing Rahul receiving treatment from the physio has surfaced on social media. He appeared to be in minimal discomfort and continued batting, which is a positive sign for both the team and fans. The injury doesn’t seem severe at this point, but the situation will be closely monitored.

KL Rahul suffered a hand injury at the MCG nets today during practice session. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/XH8sPiG8Gi — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) December 21, 2024

KL Rahul’s Stellar Performance in BGT 2024-25

KL Rahul was expected to be on the sidelines for much of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 but was given back the opener’s slot due to captain Rohit Sharma’s unavailability for the first Test.

Also Read: CSK Duo Fall Cheaply in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 Match; Dismissed for 0 and 1

Rahul’s performance in the match was crucial to India’s historic win, to the extent that Rohit shifted himself to the middle order to accommodate Rahul at the top.

Rahul has been India’s top performer in the series, scoring 235 runs from six innings at an average of 47, including two half-centuries. He is the second-highest run-scorer in the series, behind only Travis Head.

After a challenging home series against New Zealand, Rahul has bounced back strongly in Australia, with his key knock of 84 runs in the third Test at The Gabba being pivotal. The team will be hoping he stays fit for the upcoming Melbourne Test which starts on Dec 26th.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.