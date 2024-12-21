News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Fresh Injury Scare for Team India as Star Batter Gets Hit on Finger Ahead of Melbourne Test
News
December 21, 2024 - 7:38 pm

Fresh Injury Scare for Team India as Star Batter Gets Hit on Finger Ahead of Melbourne Test

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He appeared to be in minimal discomfort and continued batting, which is a positive sign for both the team and fans.

Fresh Injury Scare for Team India as Star Batter Gets Hit on Finger Ahead of Melbourne Test

Team India faces a fresh injury scare as star batter KL Rahul gets hit on the finger during a practice session ahead of the Melbourne Test.

KL Rahul was struck on his fingers during a practice session, raising concerns about a possible injury. The extent of the injury is still unclear, but the Indian team management remains hopeful it’s not serious, especially with the Melbourne Test approaching.

Also Read: ‘Not Even in the Scheme’: Former India Cricketer Questions India Star’s Place in Champions Trophy Squad After Vijay Hazare Trophy Snub

A video showing Rahul receiving treatment from the physio has surfaced on social media. He appeared to be in minimal discomfort and continued batting, which is a positive sign for both the team and fans. The injury doesn’t seem severe at this point, but the situation will be closely monitored.

KL Rahul’s Stellar Performance in BGT 2024-25

KL Rahul was expected to be on the sidelines for much of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 but was given back the opener’s slot due to captain Rohit Sharma’s unavailability for the first Test.

Also Read: CSK Duo Fall Cheaply in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 Match; Dismissed for 0 and 1

Rahul’s performance in the match was crucial to India’s historic win, to the extent that Rohit shifted himself to the middle order to accommodate Rahul at the top.

Rahul has been India’s top performer in the series, scoring 235 runs from six innings at an average of 47, including two half-centuries. He is the second-highest run-scorer in the series, behind only Travis Head.

After a challenging home series against New Zealand, Rahul has bounced back strongly in Australia, with his key knock of 84 runs in the third Test at The Gabba being pivotal. The team will be hoping he stays fit for the upcoming Melbourne Test which starts on Dec 26th.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Indian Cricket Team
KL Rahul
Melbourne Test

Related posts

Sanju Samson

‘Not Even in the Scheme’: Former India Cricketer Questions India Star’s Place in Champions Trophy Squad After Vijay Hazare Trophy Snub

He has recently been in stellar form.
News
21/12/2024
CSK Duo Fall Cheaply in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 Match

CSK Duo Fall Cheaply in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 Match; Dismissed for 0 and 1

Both players will be eager to regain their form in the upcoming matches.
News
21/12/2024
Former SRH Player Smashes Fastest List A Century by an Indian in 35 Balls Against Arunachal Pradesh in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Former SRH Player Smashes Fastest List A Century by an Indian in 35 Balls Against Arunachal Pradesh in Vijay Hazare Trophy

He formed a remarkable partnership with Prabhsimran Singh, adding 153 runs for the second wicket.
News
21/12/2024
Shubman Gill has 60 runs at an average of 20 in three innings this series, including the best of 31.

No Fifties in 4 Years: Former Teammate Identifies Chinks in Shubman Gill’s Technique As Poor Form Outside Asia Continues

He has 60 runs at an average of 20 in three innings this series, including the best of 31.
News
21/12/2024
Former Australian captain Allan Border feels India missed a trick by not bringing one of Yuzvendra Chahal or Kuldeep Yadav on this Australia tour.

Two Key Omissions on Australia Tour Could Bite India Back at MCG and SCG

Former Australian captain Allan Border feels India missed a trick by not bringing one of Yuzvendra Chahal or Kuldeep Yadav on this Australia tour.
News
21/12/2024
Former India Head Coach Justifies India's Celebration After Avoiding Follow-On in Brisbane Test

‘You Should Celebrate’: Former India Head Coach Justifies India’s Celebration After Avoiding Follow-On in Brisbane Test

He believes that this moment was a crucial turning point in the series and that the celebrations were entirely justified given the context of the match.
News
20/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy