Mumbai Indians (MI) X-Factor IPL 2025 Pick Earns International Call-Up for the First Time, Set To Blaze New Season

Bevon Jacobs gets his maiden call-up for New Zealand for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka at home, starting on December 28. Mumbai Indians (MI) bought Jacobs for his base price of INR 30 Lakhs during the IPL 2025 auction, even before he came to the international arena.

He amassed 39 runs in 16 deliveries, including two boundaries and four maximums, at a strike rate of 243.75 in the first warm-up game against Sri Lanka. Jacobs came to the limelight for his hard-hitting batting in the Super Smash, where he scored 134 runs in six innings at a marvellous strike rate of 188.73 for the Canterbury Kings.

While he has only been selected for the T20I series, Jacobs is touted as an all-format player with a solid technique and temperament to play big knocks in the longer formats. New Zealand’s chief selector, Sam Wells called him a “promising player with a lot of talent”.

“It’s obviously an exciting time for Bevon and his family. He’s a promising player with a lot of talent and we’re looking forward to exposing him to international cricket. He’s clearly got a lot of power with the bat, but he’s also shown in the longer formats that he has a decent technique and temperament.”

Mitchell Santner set to start his tenure as New Zealand’s white-ball captain

This Sri Lanka series will also mark the start of a new tenure for Mitchell Santner as New Zealand’s white-ball team captain. Santner will take over from Kane Williamson, one of the finest white-ball captains for the Kiwis.

Other notable names in the squad include Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, and Matt Henry, who return for the ODI and T20I series. Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, and Nathan Smith also make up both squads.

Tom Latham, Will Young, and William O’Rourke are only in the ODI series. Overall, both teams look promising and will pose a tough challenge.

The three-match ODI series will be New Zealand’s last assignment before the Champions Trophy 2025. There will be three T20Is, followed by as many ODIs at different venues at home.

New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes (T20I only), Mitch Hay, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs (T20I only), Tom Latham (ODI only), Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke (ODI only), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson (T20I only), Nathan Smith, Will Young (ODI only)

