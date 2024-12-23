News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Bevon Jacobs gets his maiden call-up for New Zealand for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka at home, starting on December 28.
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 23, 2024 - 9:41 am

Mumbai Indians (MI) X-Factor IPL 2025 Pick Earns International Call-Up for the First Time, Set To Blaze New Season

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Jacobs came to the limelight for his hard-hitting batting in the Super Smash, where he scored 134 runs in six innings at a marvellous strike rate of 188.73 for the Canterbury Kings.

Bevon Jacobs gets his maiden call-up for New Zealand for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka at home, starting on December 28.

Bevon Jacobs gets his maiden call-up for New Zealand for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka at home, starting on December 28. Mumbai Indians (MI) bought Jacobs for his base price of INR 30 Lakhs during the IPL 2025 auction, even before he came to the international arena.

He amassed 39 runs in 16 deliveries, including two boundaries and four maximums, at a strike rate of 243.75 in the first warm-up game against Sri Lanka. Jacobs came to the limelight for his hard-hitting batting in the Super Smash, where he scored 134 runs in six innings at a marvellous strike rate of 188.73 for the Canterbury Kings.

While he has only been selected for the T20I series, Jacobs is touted as an all-format player with a solid technique and temperament to play big knocks in the longer formats. New Zealand’s chief selector, Sam Wells called him a “promising player with a lot of talent”.

“It’s obviously an exciting time for Bevon and his family. He’s a promising player with a lot of talent and we’re looking forward to exposing him to international cricket. He’s clearly got a lot of power with the bat, but he’s also shown in the longer formats that he has a decent technique and temperament.”

Mitchell Santner set to start his tenure as New Zealand’s white-ball captain

This Sri Lanka series will also mark the start of a new tenure for Mitchell Santner as New Zealand’s white-ball team captain. Santner will take over from Kane Williamson, one of the finest white-ball captains for the Kiwis.

Other notable names in the squad include Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, and Matt Henry, who return for the ODI and T20I series. Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, and Nathan Smith also make up both squads.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Falls to Devdutt Padikkal’s Off-Breaks in Practice Session [WATCH]

Tom Latham, Will Young, and William O’Rourke are only in the ODI series. Overall, both teams look promising and will pose a tough challenge.

The three-match ODI series will be New Zealand’s last assignment before the Champions Trophy 2025. There will be three T20Is, followed by as many ODIs at different venues at home.

New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes (T20I only), Mitch Hay, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs (T20I only), Tom Latham (ODI only), Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke (ODI only), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson (T20I only), Nathan Smith, Will Young (ODI only)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Bevon Jacobs
IPL 2025 auction
MI
Mitchell Santner
Mumbai Indians
NZ vs SL

Related posts

We look at three major strengths of Lucknow Super Giants heading into the IPL 2025 season.

3 Major Strengths of LSG Heading into IPL 2025 Season

LSG didn’t go for too many superstar players, barring Rishabh Pant, and rather settled for decent options and a few completely new players.
Indian Premier League - IPL
23/12/2024
5 IPL Stars To Keep an Eye on in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024

5 IPL Stars To Keep an Eye on in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25

Consistent displays in the domestic circuit could bolster a player’s chances of making a strong impact in the upcoming season.
Indian Premier League - IPL
23/12/2024
We look at five uncapped IPL stars to watch out for at the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024.

5 Uncapped IPL 2025 Stars To Watch Out for at the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024

The IPL teams will be tracking their performances and form team combinations according to their returns for their domestic side.
Indian Premier League - IPL
22/12/2024
CSK Overseas Recruit’s All-round Heroics Fall Short as His Team Suffers Defeat to Brisbane Heat in BBL 2024-25

CSK Overseas Recruit’s All-round Heroics Fall Short as His Team Suffers Defeat to Brisbane Heat in BBL 2024-25

His innings, studded with three fours and three sixes, came at an impressive strike rate of 187.50.
News
22/12/2024
England have named squads for the India tour and Champions Trophy early next year, including some big names.

Joe Root returns, RCB trio included as England name Champions Trophy 2025 squad

The white-ball series against India will be a perfect preparation for the Champions Trophy 2025.
News
22/12/2024
CSK's Teenage Sensation Smashes a Ton Against Punjab in the Cooch Behar Trophy

CSK’s Teenage Sensation Smashes a Ton Against Punjab in the Cooch Behar Trophy

The 18-year-old, who recently represented India in the U-19 Asia Cup 2024, was signed by Chennai Super Kings for INR 30 lakhs in the IPL 2025 auction.
News
22/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy