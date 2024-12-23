Rohit Sharma Falls to Devdutt Padikkal’s Off-Breaks in Practice Session [WATCH]

Had it been the original game, that ball would have crashed on the stumps and got Rohit Sharma out.

Rohit Sharma was beaten by Devdutt Padikkal’s delivery during the net session ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Padikkal has often been seen practising his off-spin in the nets throughout this series and was giving some throwdowns to the Indian captain in the viral clip.

He bowled a delivery, to which Rohit stepped just a foot ahead to defend, but the ball kept low and went past him. Had it been the original game, that ball would have crashed on the stumps and got Rohit Sharma out.

Rohit reportedly had an extended net session to regain his lost rhythm. He looked good, his feet moved well, and he played with a solid technique, which must have given the team management and Indian fans some hope.

This delivery by Devdutt might just be an exception, given it remained low after pitching, and Rohit couldn’t have done anything, even though he tried to bring his bat down at the right time. Whatever happens in the nets doesn’t always reflect in the original game, and Rohit would hope to overcome his challenges and lead from the front with a statement knock.

Rohit Sharma got beaten by Part-time Bowler Devdutt Padikkal in the nets 🥲 pic.twitter.com/6iGlPXO6Nl — Jyotirmay Das (@dasjy0tirmay) December 22, 2024

Rohit Sharma’s lean patch in Tests since the home series

Since the start of the home season in September of this year, Rohit Sharma has been enduring a rough patch, and it has extended even in Australia. Rohit has 152 runs at an average of 11.69 in 13 innings, including one fifty.

In the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy, he has 19 runs in three outings, with the best of 10. Rohit hasn’t batted as an opener on this tour and shifted to the middle order to accommodate KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top.

But his returns haven’t improved, and pacers have exploited Rohit’s obvious weaknesses on the off-stump deliveries. With two matches left, India need their captain to fire and show some form.

His on-field calls and tactics have also been baffling, which has made life tougher for Rohit. He might continue batting in the middle order but has enough experience playing in the middle to adjust himself accordingly.

