Video of Rohit Sharma Batting with Baseball Bat Goes Viral: How Will It Help Him in Boxing Day Test?

Rohit Sharma, captain of Team India, is putting in every effort to prepare for the crucial Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

After a tough run in the series, where he has only scored 19 runs across three innings, Rohit is determined to turn his form around. With the series level at 1-1, the upcoming Test in Melbourne is critical for India’s chances of taking the lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and maintaining their hopes of qualifying for the World Test Championship final.

Video of Rohit Sharma Batting with Baseball Bat Goes Viral

In a training session on Sunday, Rohit was spotted using a baseball bat to fine-tune his batting technique ahead of the crucial fourth Test in the Border-Gavaskar series.

Unexpectedly, he was spotted holding an ice pack on his knee, raising concerns about a possible injury. However, he continued his training, suggesting it was not a serious issue.

How Will Practising with a Baseball Bat Help Him in the Boxing Day Test?

Practising with a baseball bat can significantly improve Rohit Sharma’s batting skills by enhancing his hand-eye coordination and hitting abilities. The heavier and shorter bat demands precision and strength, helping him to focus on timing and shot execution.

This method is particularly beneficial on fast-paced Australian pitches, where quick reflexes and controlled aggression are essential.

Additionally, the unconventional training tool allows Rohit to experiment with different angles and bat swings, potentially giving him an edge against Australia’s formidable bowling attack.

By incorporating such innovative techniques, Rohit aims to refine his approach and adapt to the high-pressure scenarios he is likely to face in the Boxing Day Test starting on December 26th, ensuring he is fully prepared to lead India from the front.

