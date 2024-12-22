News
We look at five uncapped IPL stars to watch out for at the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024.
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 22, 2024 - 8:15 pm

5 Uncapped IPL 2025 Stars To Watch Out for at the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

The IPL teams will be tracking their performances and form team combinations according to their returns for their domestic side.

We look at five uncapped IPL stars to watch out for at the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25 has started, and several IPL stars are featuring in this 50-over format competition. A few of them are uncapped, but teams have invested heavily, and they will look to impress in this prestigious tournament.

The IPL teams will be tracking their performances and form team combinations according to their returns for their domestic side. Hence, it’s necessary to keep performing and press a case in the main team during the Indian Premier League 2025.

We look at five uncapped IPL stars to watch out for at the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024.

Abishek Porel

Abishek Porel has started the Vijay Hazare Trophy with a bang, scoring a magnificent 170 in the opening game against Delhi. He scored 170 runs against Delhi and will look to take the momentum in the coming games.

Delhi Capitals (DC) retained him as an uncapped player before the IPL 2025 auction at INR 4 crore after impressive performances last season. He will be a permanent in the team from the next season and will play a crucial role as a wicketkeeper batter.

Prabhsimran Singh

Prabhsimran Singh plays for Punjab and played a decent knock in his team’s first match against Arunachal Pradesh in Ahmedabad. He scored an unbeaten 35 in 25 balls, comprising four boundaries and a maximum.

Prabhsimran was retained by Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the uncapped player category before the IPL 2025 auction. Like Abishek, he might also open the innings and keep the wickets.

Also Read: Joe Root returns, RCB trio included as England name Champions Trophy 2025 squad

Yuvraj Chaudhary

Yuvraj Chaudhary has also started the Vijay Hazare Trophy with a bang. He scored 151 runs in 143 balls, including 14 boundaries and four maximums.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bought Yuvraj at his base price of INR 30 Lakhs during the auction. Given their team composition, he might also open the innings for the Super Giants.

Atharva Taide

Atharva Taide plays for Vidarbha, who are yet to play this season. He will be one to watch out for because he is slowly achieving his feat as a player for Vidarbha across formats and will look to impress in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bought him for his base price of INR 30 Lakhs during the IPL 2025 auction. While he might not start in the team, he can come in and bat in the top order if any player gets injured.

Rasikh Dar Salam

Rasikh Dar Salam is among the most exciting Indian pacers in world cricket and will feature for Jammu and Kashmir in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25. He can swing the new ball and bowl accurate yorkers and slower balls in the death overs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) put massive trust by acquiring him for INR 6 crores during the IPL 2025 auction. This tournament would serve as a perfect match practice before the IPL, and RCB would hope to get the best version of Rasikh in IPL 2025.

