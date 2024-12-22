News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
England have named squads for the India tour and Champions Trophy early next year, including some big names.
News
December 22, 2024 - 4:00 pm

Joe Root returns, RCB trio included as England name Champions Trophy 2025 squad

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

The white-ball series against India will be a perfect preparation for the Champions Trophy 2025.

England have named squads for the India tour and Champions Trophy early next year, including some big names.

England have named squads for the India tour and Champions Trophy early next year, including some big names. Joe Root is back in England’s ODI side for the India series and the Champions Trophy for the first time since England’s campaign in the World Cup 2023.

Meanwhile, three RCB players – Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, and Phil Salt – are part of both ODI and T20I teams. They all fetched big in the auction and have become mainstays across England’s white-ball squads with consistent performances.

Several other players are in both squads, including Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Harry Brook, and Jofra Archer. Meanwhile, Mark Wood, who was ruled out of the year in September, is also in the fray and should return to competitive cricket.

Also Read: CSK’s Teenage Sensation Smashes a Ton Against Punjab in the Cooch Behar Trophy

Jos Buttler will continue leading white-ball teams, and the team management hopes he remains fit since he has struggled with fitness lately. He missed the ODI series against West Indies before returning for T20Is last month.

India tour to begin on January 22 next year

England will travel to India for a full-fledged white-ball rubber, which includes five T20Is and three ODIs. The tour starts on January 22 with a T20I at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata, followed by four more T20Is within two weeks.

A three-match ODI series will follow the T20I rubber, the first of which will occur in Nagpur before the caravan moves to Cuttack and ends in Ahmedabad. This white-ball series will act as a perfect preparation for the Champions Trophy right after the series.

The Champions Trophy schedule is still unconfirmed. However, England are in Group B with Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

England haven’t been at their best in the 50-over format for a while now. They endured a horrid World Cup and somehow qualified for the Champions Trophy, so they will be under immense pressure to turn the tables in the upcoming India series and the ICC event.

England’s ODI squad for India series and Champions Trophy: Jos Buttler (c) (wk), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

England’s T20I squad for India series: Jos Buttler (c) (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
Jacob Bethell
Joe Root
Liam Livingstone
Phil Salt
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Related posts

CSK Overseas Recruit’s All-round Heroics Fall Short as His Team Suffers Defeat to Brisbane Heat in BBL 2024-25

CSK Overseas Recruit’s All-round Heroics Fall Short as His Team Suffers Defeat to Brisbane Heat in BBL 2024-25

His innings, studded with three fours and three sixes, came at an impressive strike rate of 187.50.
News
22/12/2024
CSK's Teenage Sensation Smashes a Ton Against Punjab in the Cooch Behar Trophy

CSK’s Teenage Sensation Smashes a Ton Against Punjab in the Cooch Behar Trophy

The 18-year-old, who recently represented India in the U-19 Asia Cup 2024, was signed by Chennai Super Kings for INR 30 lakhs in the IPL 2025 auction.
News
22/12/2024
Abishek Porel scored 170 runs in only 130 balls, including 18 boundaries and seven maximums, at a strike rate of 130.77.

Delhi Capitals Youngster Set To Fill In Big Shoes of Rishabh Pant at IPL 2025 After Stunning 130-Ball 170* in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024

Abishek scored 170 runs in only 130 balls, including 18 boundaries and seven maximums, at a strike rate of 130.77.
Indian Premier League - IPL
22/12/2024
Sam Konstas is set to make his Test debut in the Boxing Day Test, starting next week, replacing Nathan McSweeney.

19-year-old Australia debutant ‘Super Confident’ About Facing Jasprit Bumrah in the Boxing Day Test Match

He has the talent and has been in great form, but batting on debut in front of a packed crowd won’t be easy for a young batter.
News
22/12/2024
India have found methods against every Australian batter in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy, but they are yet to find a solution to stop Travis Head.

India Quicks Plot Travis Head Downfall With Astute Plan for Boxing Day Test

Travis Head has been unstoppable in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy and has scored runs almost every game.
News
22/12/2024
Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has revealed an interesting story from IPL 2021 when Ravichandran Ashwin denied bowling to Steve Smith in the nets.

Mohammad Kaif’s Interesting Revelation: When Ravichandran Ashwin Denied Bowling to Steve Smith in the Delhi Capitals (DC) Camp

Ashwin and Smith were part of Delhi Capitals (DC), while Kaif was the assistant coach.
Indian Premier League - IPL
22/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy