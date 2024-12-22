Joe Root returns, RCB trio included as England name Champions Trophy 2025 squad

The white-ball series against India will be a perfect preparation for the Champions Trophy 2025.

England have named squads for the India tour and Champions Trophy early next year, including some big names. Joe Root is back in England’s ODI side for the India series and the Champions Trophy for the first time since England’s campaign in the World Cup 2023.

Meanwhile, three RCB players – Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, and Phil Salt – are part of both ODI and T20I teams. They all fetched big in the auction and have become mainstays across England’s white-ball squads with consistent performances.

Several other players are in both squads, including Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Harry Brook, and Jofra Archer. Meanwhile, Mark Wood, who was ruled out of the year in September, is also in the fray and should return to competitive cricket.

Also Read: CSK’s Teenage Sensation Smashes a Ton Against Punjab in the Cooch Behar Trophy

Jos Buttler will continue leading white-ball teams, and the team management hopes he remains fit since he has struggled with fitness lately. He missed the ODI series against West Indies before returning for T20Is last month.

India tour to begin on January 22 next year

England will travel to India for a full-fledged white-ball rubber, which includes five T20Is and three ODIs. The tour starts on January 22 with a T20I at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata, followed by four more T20Is within two weeks.

A three-match ODI series will follow the T20I rubber, the first of which will occur in Nagpur before the caravan moves to Cuttack and ends in Ahmedabad. This white-ball series will act as a perfect preparation for the Champions Trophy right after the series.

The Champions Trophy schedule is still unconfirmed. However, England are in Group B with Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

England haven’t been at their best in the 50-over format for a while now. They endured a horrid World Cup and somehow qualified for the Champions Trophy, so they will be under immense pressure to turn the tables in the upcoming India series and the ICC event.

England’s ODI squad for India series and Champions Trophy: Jos Buttler (c) (wk), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

England’s T20I squad for India series: Jos Buttler (c) (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.