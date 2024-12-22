News
CSK's Teenage Sensation Smashes a Ton Against Punjab in the Cooch Behar Trophy
News
December 22, 2024 - 3:51 pm

Sagar Paul
The 18-year-old, who recently represented India in the U-19 Asia Cup 2024, was signed by Chennai Super Kings for INR 30 lakhs in the IPL 2025 auction.

CSK’s teenage sensation Andre Siddarth smashed a brilliant ton against Punjab in the Cooch Behar Trophy quarterfinal at the TNCA Academy in Theni.

Also Read: Delhi Capitals Youngster Set To Fill In Big Shoes of Rishabh Pant at IPL 2025 After Stunning 130-Ball 170* in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024

Andre Siddarth’s Brilliant 108 Anchors Tamil Nadu’s First Innings

Tamil Nadu faced a challenging start against Punjab on Day 1, losing three quick wickets as Raghav, Nawin, and Akshay Sarangdhar were dismissed for just 45 runs. However, Andre Siddarth stepped up at number five to rescue his team with a sensational innings.

Siddarth initially stabilized the innings with a 57-run partnership with Abhinav Kannan. After Kannan’s dismissal, Tamil Nadu lost Shrenik cheaply, but Siddarth held his ground. He then formed a key 70-run partnership with Ambrish, followed by a 44-run stand with Pravin before eventually getting out.

Despite losing partners at regular intervals, Siddarth held the innings together, scoring a magnificent 108 off 106 balls, laced with 15 boundaries and two towering sixes at a strike rate of 101.89. His remarkable knock not only saved Tamil Nadu from a collapse but also ensured a respectable total in the first innings.

Andre Siddarth’s outstanding performance must have made his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings proud, highlighting his exceptional talent and justifying the trust CSK have placed in him.

Also Read: Mohammad Kaif’s Interesting Revelation: When Ravichandran Ashwin Denied Bowling to Steve Smith in the Delhi Capitals (DC) Camp

Tamil Nadu Post 281 in First Innings

Tamil Nadu won the toss and chose to bat first on day one, posting a total of 281 all out. Andre Siddarth was the standout performer, scoring a brilliant 108, while other players made smaller contributions. For Punjab, Garv Kumar was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 3 wickets, while Shubham Rana supported with 2 wickets.

At the time of writing the report, Punjab are 27/2, still trailing by 254 runs in their first innings.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Andre Siddarth
Chennai Super Kings
Cooch Behar Trophy
CSK

