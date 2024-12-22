Delhi Capitals Youngster Set To Fill In Big Shoes of Rishabh Pant at IPL 2025 After Stunning 130-Ball 170* in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024

Abishek scored 170 runs in only 130 balls, including 18 boundaries and seven maximums, at a strike rate of 130.77.

Delhi Capitals (DC) wicketkeeper batter, Abishek Porel, was fabulous with the willow in Bengal’s opening fixture against Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Hyderabad. The southpaw opened the innings for Bengal and wreaked havoc, showing his real worth as a batter.

Abishek scored 170 runs in only 130 balls, including 18 boundaries and seven maximums, at a strike rate of 130.77. His team was chasing 273, and Porel made the chase one-sided with his supreme batting show.

He scored 62.04% of the team’s runs alone, with 67.05% coming via boundaries. It was his maiden century in List A career, coming in his tenth innings in the 50-over format.

He won the Player of the Match award for his marvellous batting display and took Bengal over the line in just 41.3 overs, remaining unbeaten throughout the innings. It was a dominant performance by Abishek against a strong bowling attack of Delhi, comprising some prominent names, and he ensured an ideal start to the tournament for Bengal.

Abishek Porel to play a crucial role for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals parted ways with Rishabh Pant, their wicketkeeper batter and captain, so Abishek Porel’s role will surge massively. Abishek will need to fill the big shoes of Rishabh Pant next season by contributing heavily with both bat and the gloves throughout the season.

DC retained him in the uncapped category at INR 4 crore, showing ample trust in him after a strong IPL 2024, where he was terrific with the willow. When Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the competition due to an accident, DC introduced Abishek Porel, and he has been impressive ever since.

He took his performances to the next level last season and joined hands with other big strikers to provide firepower to DC’s batting unit. He scored 327 runs at an average of 32.70 and a strike rate of 159.51 in 12 innings in IPL 2024, including two fifties.

It will be interesting to see whether he can take the additional responsibility and sustain consistency. DC will slowly try to move him into the leadership group if possible, but, for now, the focus will be on his returns as a player.

