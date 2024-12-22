News
December 22, 2024 - 12:41 pm

19-year-old Australia debutant ‘Super Confident’ About Facing Jasprit Bumrah in the Boxing Day Test Match

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

He has the talent and has been in great form, but batting on debut in front of a packed crowd won’t be easy for a young batter.

Sam Konstas is set to make his Test debut in the Boxing Day Test, starting next week, replacing Nathan McSweeney.

Sam Konstas is set to make his Test debut in the Boxing Day Test, starting next week, replacing Nathan McSweeney. However, the challenges won’t be easy because Indian bowlers will come hard at him, making every delivery daunting for the youngster.

He has the talent and has been in great form, but batting on debut in front of a packed crowd won’t be easy for a young batter. Further, Indian speedsters have been terrific with the ball, especially Jasprit Bumrah, the leading wicket-taker.

While addressing the reporters, Konstas said he didn’t watch too much of Bumrah but is excited to face him. He is “super confident” and will “back his skills”.

“I won’t watch too much (of him). I have already seen him a lot. But I am excited to challenge myself and face him. Usually, our analysts do a little feedback on each bowler. I might read that, maybe. I’m super confident. Just backing my skills, I have done all the hard work. Just another game, I guess, and trying to keep it simple. As a kid, you have always dreamt of the moment, and it is very rare, getting your baggy green. So it’s a huge honour if I do get in.”

Sam Konstas’ terrific form with the willow led to his selection

Sam Konstas had impressed at every stage leading up to this moment and deserved a chance in the main team. He had scored twin centuries in the Sheffield Shield and also did well in the 46-over contest against India, scoring 107 runs.

In fact, he would have been in line to debut ahead of Nathan McSweeney, but the team decided to go with Nathan first. After he failed, especially against Bumrah, Australia decided to try Konstas.

Also Read: India Quicks Plot Travis Head Downfall With Astute Plan for Boxing Day Test

Konstas seems to have more scoring options than McSweeney, which must be one of the reasons behind his inclusion. He bats with more intent and can pounce on loose deliveries, something McSweeney failed to do.

His recent form will give him massive confidence, and Konstas will look to impress one and all. He is touted as the next big thing and has the chance to do it in front of a packed crowd.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

AUS vs IND
Border Gavaskar Trophy
Jasprit Bumrah
Sam Konstas

