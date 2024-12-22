India Quicks Plot Travis Head Downfall With Astute Plan for Boxing Day Test

Travis Head has been unstoppable in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy and has scored runs almost every game.

India have found methods against every Australian batter in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy, but they are yet to find a solution to stop Travis Head. Head has been India’s tormentor for a while now, and the southpaw has again been unstoppable.

It’s not that Indian bowlers haven’t tried different plans, but they haven’t stuck with them for an extended period. That Head has continued to play his shots and put the opponent bowlers under pressure also had a role in India’s quick strategy shuffle.

Ahead of the Boxing Day Test, Akash Deep didn’t specify India’s bowling plans for the next game but said they would try to be disciplined. While addressing reporters, he also discussed Travis Head’s weakness against short balls, indicating they would use it in Melbourne.

“We can’t reveal our plans, as they’ll prepare accordingly. As fast bowlers, we will stick to the same deliveries and maintain discipline in our bowling. We will bowl from both over and around the wicket, assess the pitch and conditions, and plan accordingly. I think Travis Head, in particular, struggles against short balls. We won’t let him settle at the crease. We’ll target specific areas and hope to force him into mistakes, which will create chances for us.”

Travis Head is the leading run-scorer of this Border Gavaskar Trophy

Travis Head has been unstoppable in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy and has scored runs almost every game. He has 409 runs at an average of 81.80 in five innings, including two centuries.

He has already contributed enough in the series, and there are still two matches. India would want to keep Head quiet for the remainder of the series more than other batters.

He had some injury concerns on the final day of The Gabba Test, where he was seen limping on the field. However, he confirmed he should be fine before the next game since there was ample time to recover in between.

The next Test match starts on Thursday (December 26) in Melbourne, the fourth of the series. The series is currently levelled at 1-1, and India would hope to win the game.

