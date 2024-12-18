Big Blow for Australia As India Nemesis Battles Groin Injury at the Gabba on Final Day

Head has already churned out two centuries in the rubber, and if he doesn’t recover in time, Australia will have more problems in the next game.

Travis Head reportedly suffered a groin injury on the fifth day of The Gabba Test, for he was seen limping between the wickets. He also stretched his legs while standing at the non-striker’s end, which has raised speculations about possible injury to his groin.

“There may be some worrying signs for Travis Head. Just there (while batting), he couldn’t move. We’re hearing a potential groin (injury). We don’t know how bad it is … definitely wasn’t moving as freely as he does normally,” exclaimed Brett Lee on Fox Cricket while commentating.

It has put his chances of participating in the next Test in jeopardy, even though Head is optimistic of recovering before the next Test. “Just a little sore but I should be fine (before the next game),” said Head in the post-match presentation.

Nevertheless, it is a big blow for Australia because he has been their best batter and leading run-scorer in the ongoing five-match Test series. Head has already churned out two centuries in the rubber, and if he doesn’t recover in time, Australia will have more problems in the next game.

Josh Hazlewood also out of the Melbourne Test

Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood suffered a calf injury midway through the Brisbane Test and will miss the fourth Test in Melbourne. In his absence, Scott Boland might slot into the XI again, where he wreaked havoc against England in the Ashes.

However, injury concerns are growing for the team and would be agitated by Head’s recent development. Mitchell Marsh has already shown he is not fit enough to bowl long spells consistently, and his batting has not been inspiring at all.

They are already missing Cameron Green, who is recovering after undergoing surgery. If Green was available, he would have shared the workload with pacers and given them long spells without compromising the quality.

Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc had to bowl extended spells in Brisbane, and the team management should be cautious with their workload management. The solace is that Australia have a week off before the next Test, which would give them some breathing space.

