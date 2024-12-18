News
Jasprit Bumrah churned out another marvellous bowling performance in the third Test in Brisbane.
News
December 18, 2024 - 11:09 am

Jasprit Bumrah Creates History by Breaking Kapil Dev’s 32-Year-Old Record in Brisbane Test

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Whenever Bumrah bowls, he creates records and makes an impact, and the speedster has made another record with his nine-wicket haul.

Jasprit Bumrah churned out another marvellous bowling performance in the third Test in Brisbane.

Jasprit Bumrah churned out another marvellous bowling performance in the third Test in Brisbane. He took six wickets in the first innings while conceding 76 runs and three wickets for 18 runs in the second dig to register match figures of 9/94.

Whenever Bumrah bowls, he creates records and makes an impact, and the speedster has made another record with his nine-wicket haul. He has become the leading wicket-taker among Indian bowlers on Australian soil, surpassing Kapil Dev’s tally.

Bumrah has 53 wickets at an average of 17.15 in 20 Test innings in Australia, overtaking Kapil Dev, who had 51 wickets at 24.58 runs apiece. He achieved this feat after dismissing Marnus Labuschange on the first delivery of the seventh over that was on a length outside the off-stump line, to which Labuschagne nicked straight to the wicketkeeper.

Among all Indian bowlers to bowl in at least ten innings, Bumrah has the best average and strike rate (41) in Australia. He has singlehandedly carried India’s bowling lineup throughout this tour and will surely add more in the coming games, given India have two more matches to play on this tour.

The Gabba Test ends in a draw after rain returns

The rain played spoilsport throughout this Gabba Test, and the game has ended in a draw since it returned. The forecast isn’t promising for the rest of the day, and bad light will also play a role.

However, the action amidst the rain was intense, and Indian bowlers came with their tails up and bowled exceptionally well in the session. They removed as many as seven batters for 89 runs in 18 overs, with Bumrah taking three wickets, while Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep snaring two wickets each.

Later in the fourth innings, India scored 8 runs in 2.1 overs before bad conditions stopped play. It would have been interesting to see whether India went for the chase or played it out for a draw.

Anyways, the third Test ended in a draw, and the series is level 1-1. The next Test match will be played in Melbourne.

AUS vs IND
Border Gavaskar Trophy
Jasprit Bumrah
Kapil Dev

