Australia Pacer Taken for Scans Midway Through the Brisbane Test; Unlikely To Bowl in the Remaining Innings

Josh Hazlewood had to walk off the field after bowling just one over on the fourth day of The Gabba Test. An Aussie spokesperson said he was suffering from “calf awareness”, and the speedster will undergo scans to determine the injury.

When he came to bowl his maiden over of the day, Hazlewood bowled a loose delivery outside the off-stump line, and he seemed to be struggling immediately. He somehow completed his over and went off the field, and Australia are a bowler short now.

He is unlikely to bowl in this innings, and his participation in the game is in jeopardy. Hazlewood looked fine on the third day of this Test yesterday, where he bowled with full rhythm and also dismissed Virat Kohli.

Hazlewood missed the previous game due to a side strain, and Scott Boland came as a replacement bowler, bowling exceptionally well with the pink ball. However, Australia were confident of Hazlewood’s recovery and decided to draft him back; it seems he wasn’t 100% fit leading into the game, and the team management rushed him without full recovery.

Josh Hazlewood’s injury might increase the workload on Mitchell Marsh

Josh Hazlewood is unlikely to bowl in this innings, which means Mitchell Marsh will have to throw more overs in the innings, likely in the next dig. Marsh has bowled only two overs so far in this innings, conceding six runs, but is expected to bowl more in the coming sessions.

However, he is also injury-prone and can crumble sometimes, so the captain must be cautious of using him heavily. That also means Nathan Lyon will come more into play, and he did well in the first session with the ball.

He dismissed a prize wicket of KL Rahul a few overs before Lunch, and Australia will hope to wrap things up quickly. However, Hazlewood’s unavailability means Australia might find it arduous to enforce a follow-on in case the need arises.

India are 167/6 after 49 overs, with Ravindra Jadeja (41) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (7) on the crease. Their first goal will be to bring the deficit below 200 and avoid follow-on.

