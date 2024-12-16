News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Ankit Rajpoot
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 16, 2024 - 11:37 pm

Former Rajasthan Royals Pacer Announces Surprise Retirement from Indian cricket

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He confirmed the news via a post on his official social media handle on Instagram.

Ankit Rajpoot

Indian fast bowler Ankit Rajpoot, who plied his trade for the Rajasthan Royals during the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season has announced a sudden retirement from Indian cricket. Notably, Rajpoot has also played for some of the top IPL teams like Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2013, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2016-17, and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in 2018-19.

In the IPL 2022 auction he was picked up by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), although he didn’t get to feature in any game.

The 31-year-old Uttar Pradesh cricketer confirmed the news via a post on his official social media handle on Instagram. Rajpoot also thanked the five IPL teams – CSK, KKR, RR, KXIP and LSG.

“Today, with immense gratitude & humility, I announce my retirement from Indian Cricket,” he wrote on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 𝘼𝙣𝙠𝙞𝙩 𝙎𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙝 𝙍𝙖𝙟𝙥𝙤𝙤𝙩 (@ankitrajpoot.412)

ALSO READ: Star Mumbai Indians (MI) Batters Breaks MS Dhoni’s Record After His Match-Winning Knock in SMAT Final

Ankit Rajpoot announces retirement to kickstart overseas T20 career

It can be presumed that Rajpoot’s retirement comes in a bid to open the prospect of a career in overseas T20 leagues since active BCCI players are prohibited from participating.

Last month, former Indian fast bowler Siddarth Kaul also retired from domestic cricket. Following a similar path, Rajpoot is expected to pursue opportunities in T20 leagues across the globe.

Rajpoot’s retirement post also resonated the same where he added,

“I am excited to announce that I will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket & the business side of it, where I will also continue to participate in the sport that I love and challenge myself in a new and different environment.”

His latest appearance in Indian cricket came during the first phase of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season for Uttar Pradesh. In the IPL, Ankit Rajpoot has taken 24 wickets in 29 matches, maintaining an average of 33.91 and an economy rate of 9.23.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ankit Rajpoot
Chennai Super Kings
IPL
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals

Related posts

KKR Captain Ajinkya Rahane IPL 2025

Why KKR Should Not Make Ajinkya Rahane Captain for IPL 2025 Despite His Stunning Batting Form

Ajinkya Rahane, despite his undeniable class, represents a short-term captaincy solution for KKR that comes with significant risks.
Indian Premier League - IPL
16/12/2024
Suryakumar Yadav has broken a big record of MS Dhoni after his latest knock in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final.

Star Mumbai Indians (MI) Batters Breaks MS Dhoni’s Record After His Match-Winning Knock in SMAT Final

He hit three maximums in the final and has 341 T20 sixes, three more than MS Dhoni’s 338 sixes.
News
16/12/2024
Rajat Patidar credits KKR coach for his captaincy success

RCB Player Credits KKR Coach for Success As Captain in SMAT 2024–25; Eyeing Captaincy in IPL 2025

He has marshalled his troops impeccably in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Indian Premier League - IPL
14/12/2024
Former Delhi Capitals player Gulbadin Naib faces punishment from ICC

Former Delhi Capitals Player Slapped With Dual Punishment After Breaching ICC Code of Conduct

He joined DC as a replacement player during the IPL 2024 season.
Indian Premier League - IPL
14/12/2024
RCB’s New Recruit Determined to End Franchise’s Trophy Drought in IPL 2025

‘I Love Winning’: RCB’s New Recruit Determined to End Franchise’s Trophy Drought in IPL 2025

After being released by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the auction, the experienced all-rounder was snapped up by RCB for INR 5.75 crore.
News
14/12/2024
We pin down five uncapped IPL 2025 picks who starred with the ball in SMAT 2024.

5 Uncapped IPL 2025 Picks Who Starred With the Ball in SMAT 2024

Almost all uncapped IPL players are part of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with some impressing with their superior skillsets.
Indian Premier League - IPL
14/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy