Indian fast bowler Ankit Rajpoot, who plied his trade for the Rajasthan Royals during the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season has announced a sudden retirement from Indian cricket. Notably, Rajpoot has also played for some of the top IPL teams like Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2013, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2016-17, and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in 2018-19.

In the IPL 2022 auction he was picked up by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), although he didn’t get to feature in any game.

The 31-year-old Uttar Pradesh cricketer confirmed the news via a post on his official social media handle on Instagram. Rajpoot also thanked the five IPL teams – CSK, KKR, RR, KXIP and LSG.

“Today, with immense gratitude & humility, I announce my retirement from Indian Cricket,” he wrote on social media.

Ankit Rajpoot announces retirement to kickstart overseas T20 career

It can be presumed that Rajpoot’s retirement comes in a bid to open the prospect of a career in overseas T20 leagues since active BCCI players are prohibited from participating.

Last month, former Indian fast bowler Siddarth Kaul also retired from domestic cricket. Following a similar path, Rajpoot is expected to pursue opportunities in T20 leagues across the globe.

Rajpoot’s retirement post also resonated the same where he added,

“I am excited to announce that I will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket & the business side of it, where I will also continue to participate in the sport that I love and challenge myself in a new and different environment.”

His latest appearance in Indian cricket came during the first phase of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season for Uttar Pradesh. In the IPL, Ankit Rajpoot has taken 24 wickets in 29 matches, maintaining an average of 33.91 and an economy rate of 9.23.

