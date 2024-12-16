Star Mumbai Indians (MI) Batters Breaks MS Dhoni’s Record After His Match-Winning Knock in SMAT Final

He hit three maximums in the final and has 341 T20 sixes, three more than MS Dhoni’s 338 sixes.

Suryakumar Yadav has broken a big record of MS Dhoni after his latest knock in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final. He has surpassed Dhoni’s tally of most sixes in T20 cricket and now has the third-most sixes among Indian batters.

He hit three maximums in the final and has 341 T20 sixes, three more than MS Dhoni’s 338 sixes. Suryakumar is only behind Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in batters with the most maximums in T20 cricket among Indian batters.

Rohit has the most sixes (525) in 435 T20 innings, followed by Virat Kohli, who has 416 maximums in 382 T20 outings. It’s worth noting that Dhoni mostly batted in the middle and lower middle order, unlike Rohit, Kohli, and Suryakumar, who mostly bat in the top three or four in this format.

Most Sixes Among Indian Batters in T20 Cricket

Player Innings Sixes Rohit Sharma 435 525 Virat Kohli 382 416 Suryakumar Yadav 280 341 MS Dhoni 342 338 Sanju Samson 277 334

Suryakumar has been India’s best T20 batter in the last few years, and his rise has been prominent, so no wonder he finds himself so high in this elite list. With so much cricket still left to play for different teams in this format, Suryakumar looks certain to break Rohit’s record to take the top position among Indian batters with the most sixes in T20s.

Suryakumar Yadav scores 48 runs in the final to guide his team through

Suryakumar Yadav top-scored 48 runs for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 final against Madhya Pradesh to help his team win the title. He took 35 balls and hit four boundaries and three maximums at a strike rate of 137.14.

Apart from him, Ajinkya Rahane (37) and Suryansh Shedge (36) also made useful contributions and helped Mumbai win the domestic T20 tournament. Earlier, Shardul Thakur and Royston Dias snared two wickets each while bowling for Mumbai to restrict Madhya Pradesh to 174 in the first innings.

Rajat Patidar’s marvellous innings of 81 runs in 40 deliveries, including six boundaries and as many maximums, at a strike rate of 202.50 went in vain. Mumbai were star-studded and too good to handle for Madhya Pradesh.

They played consistent cricket throughout the competition and deserved to win the tournament. It was another successful campaign for Shreyas Iyer as a captain after winning the IPL earlier this year.

