Suryakumar Yadav has broken a big record of MS Dhoni after his latest knock in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final.
News
December 16, 2024 - 10:16 am

Star Mumbai Indians (MI) Batters Breaks MS Dhoni’s Record After His Match-Winning Knock in SMAT Final

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

He hit three maximums in the final and has 341 T20 sixes, three more than MS Dhoni’s 338 sixes.

Suryakumar Yadav has broken a big record of MS Dhoni after his latest knock in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final.

Suryakumar Yadav has broken a big record of MS Dhoni after his latest knock in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final. He has surpassed Dhoni’s tally of most sixes in T20 cricket and now has the third-most sixes among Indian batters.

He hit three maximums in the final and has 341 T20 sixes, three more than MS Dhoni’s 338 sixes. Suryakumar is only behind Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in batters with the most maximums in T20 cricket among Indian batters.

Rohit has the most sixes (525) in 435 T20 innings, followed by Virat Kohli, who has 416 maximums in 382 T20 outings. It’s worth noting that Dhoni mostly batted in the middle and lower middle order, unlike Rohit, Kohli, and Suryakumar, who mostly bat in the top three or four in this format.

Most Sixes Among Indian Batters in T20 Cricket

PlayerInningsSixes
Rohit Sharma435525
Virat Kohli382416
Suryakumar Yadav280341
MS Dhoni342338
Sanju Samson277334

Suryakumar has been India’s best T20 batter in the last few years, and his rise has been prominent, so no wonder he finds himself so high in this elite list. With so much cricket still left to play for different teams in this format, Suryakumar looks certain to break Rohit’s record to take the top position among Indian batters with the most sixes in T20s.

Suryakumar Yadav scores 48 runs in the final to guide his team through

Suryakumar Yadav top-scored 48 runs for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 final against Madhya Pradesh to help his team win the title. He took 35 balls and hit four boundaries and three maximums at a strike rate of 137.14.

Apart from him, Ajinkya Rahane (37) and Suryansh Shedge (36) also made useful contributions and helped Mumbai win the domestic T20 tournament. Earlier, Shardul Thakur and Royston Dias snared two wickets each while bowling for Mumbai to restrict Madhya Pradesh to 174 in the first innings.

Also Read: Cheteshwar Pujara Unhappy With the Inclusion of This Player for the 3rd Test

Rajat Patidar’s marvellous innings of 81 runs in 40 deliveries, including six boundaries and as many maximums, at a strike rate of 202.50 went in vain. Mumbai were star-studded and too good to handle for Madhya Pradesh.

They played consistent cricket throughout the competition and deserved to win the tournament. It was another successful campaign for Shreyas Iyer as a captain after winning the IPL earlier this year.

Related posts

Cheteshwar Pujara has expressed his disappointment with India’s team selection for the third Test in Brisbane.

Cheteshwar Pujara Unhappy With the Inclusion of This Player for the 3rd Test

Most Indian batters are not in great form or possess faulty techniques, and their problems have been exacerbated against a quality Aussie bowling unit.
News
16/12/2024
The WPL 2025 auction is underway in Bengaluru and here you can find the full list of players sold and unsold, updated in real-time as the franchises engage in the bidding war.

WPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Players SOLD and UNSOLD List with Price and Team

All real-time updates on all the sold and unsold players in the WPL 2025 Auction in Bengaluru on December 15.
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
15/12/2024
Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara has revealed his banter with former Australian opener David Warner when he wasn’t a permanent member of India’s Test squad.

‘You Look Good Carrying Drinks’ – Indian Batter Reveals Brutal Sledging by David Warner on the 2014/15 Tour

On Star Sports, he disclosed an incident from the 2014/15 tour when he carried drinks for Indian players.
News
15/12/2024

‘That is dumb’ – Aussies dig into Mohammed Siraj for flawed strategy that Travis Head capitalises on

Clearly, India were again flustered by the counterattack by Head, who again came with all guns blazing.
WATCH
15/12/2024
According to TOI, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, and Yash Dayal will no longer remain with the Indian team.

Three Indian Pacers Leave Indian Camp Amidst Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The team management has decided to send them back to let them get some game time in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
News
15/12/2024
India’s Chances for the WTC Final, What Happens if the Brisbane Test Ends in a Draw

India’s Chances for the WTC Final: What Happens if the Brisbane Test Ends in a Draw?

A draw in Brisbane would severely damage India’s chances of making it into the WTC final.
News
15/12/2024
