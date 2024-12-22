News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
CSK Overseas Recruit’s All-round Heroics Fall Short as His Team Suffers Defeat to Brisbane Heat in BBL 2024-25
News
December 22, 2024 - 6:25 pm

CSK Overseas Recruit’s All-round Heroics Fall Short as His Team Suffers Defeat to Brisbane Heat in BBL 2024-25

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

His innings, studded with three fours and three sixes, came at an impressive strike rate of 187.50.

CSK Overseas Recruit’s All-round Heroics Fall Short as His Team Suffers Defeat to Brisbane Heat in BBL 2024-25

Jamie Overton, the CSK recruit, showcased impressive all-round skills, but his efforts couldn’t prevent Adelaide Strikers from losing to Brisbane Heat at the Gabba in the BBL 2024-25.

The Englishman was signed by Chennai Super Kings for INR 1.50 crore during the IPL 2025 auction.

Also Read: Joe Root returns, RCB trio included as England name Champions Trophy 2025 squad

Jamie Overton’s All-Round Brilliance in Vain Against Brisbane Heat

In the match against Brisbane Heat, Jamie Overton showcased his all-round prowess despite Adelaide Strikers falling short. Walking in at number six with his team struggling at 89/4 in the 13th over, Overton took charge, smashing an unbeaten 45 off 24 balls.

His innings, studded with three fours and three sixes, came at an impressive strike rate of 187.50, making him the top scorer as the Strikers posted 174/6 in their 20 overs.

Overton also contributed with the ball, dismissing Will Prestwidge and finishing with figures of 1/32 in his four overs. Despite his stellar performance, the Strikers couldn’t secure a win.

In the three matches he has played this season, Overton has been exceptional, scoring 96 runs at a strike rate of 147.69 while remaining unbeaten in all innings.

He has also picked up five wickets, proving his value as a key player. These performances will undoubtedly excite his IPL franchise, who will look to him as a crucial asset in the upcoming season.

Brisbane Heat Edge Past Adelaide Strikers in a Last-Ball Thriller

Adelaide Strikers, batting first at The Gabba, lost their openers Matthew Short (13) and D’Arcy Short (1) early in the powerplay, but Chris Lynn (24) and Ollie Pope (34) stabilized the innings.

Also Read: CSK’s Teenage Sensation Smashes a Ton Against Punjab in the Cooch Behar Trophy

Jamie Overton provided a late flourish with a blistering unbeaten 45 off 24 balls, supported by Alex Ross (20) and James Bazley’s cameo of 23 off 11 balls. The Strikers finished at 174/6 in 20 overs. Will Prestwidge was the pick of the bowlers for Brisbane Heat, claiming 2/16 in his two overs.

Chasing 175, Brisbane Heat were in trouble early, losing Jimmy Peirson (8) and Colin Munro (7) cheaply. Nathan McSweeney (78* off 49) anchored the chase, building a crucial 66-run stand with Matt Renshaw, who smashed a quickfire 54 off 27 balls.

Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, McSweeney’s composure guided the Heat to the target. With one required off the final ball, Mitchell Swepson hit the winning run, securing a thrilling three-wicket victory for the Heat.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Adelaide Strikers
BBL 2024-25
Big Bash League 2024/25
Chennai Super Kings
CSK
Jamie Overton

Related posts

England have named squads for the India tour and Champions Trophy early next year, including some big names.

Joe Root returns, RCB trio included as England name Champions Trophy 2025 squad

The white-ball series against India will be a perfect preparation for the Champions Trophy 2025.
News
22/12/2024
CSK's Teenage Sensation Smashes a Ton Against Punjab in the Cooch Behar Trophy

CSK’s Teenage Sensation Smashes a Ton Against Punjab in the Cooch Behar Trophy

The 18-year-old, who recently represented India in the U-19 Asia Cup 2024, was signed by Chennai Super Kings for INR 30 lakhs in the IPL 2025 auction.
News
22/12/2024
Abishek Porel scored 170 runs in only 130 balls, including 18 boundaries and seven maximums, at a strike rate of 130.77.

Delhi Capitals Youngster Set To Fill In Big Shoes of Rishabh Pant at IPL 2025 After Stunning 130-Ball 170* in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024

Abishek scored 170 runs in only 130 balls, including 18 boundaries and seven maximums, at a strike rate of 130.77.
Indian Premier League - IPL
22/12/2024
Sam Konstas is set to make his Test debut in the Boxing Day Test, starting next week, replacing Nathan McSweeney.

19-year-old Australia debutant ‘Super Confident’ About Facing Jasprit Bumrah in the Boxing Day Test Match

He has the talent and has been in great form, but batting on debut in front of a packed crowd won’t be easy for a young batter.
News
22/12/2024
India have found methods against every Australian batter in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy, but they are yet to find a solution to stop Travis Head.

India Quicks Plot Travis Head Downfall With Astute Plan for Boxing Day Test

Travis Head has been unstoppable in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy and has scored runs almost every game.
News
22/12/2024
Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has revealed an interesting story from IPL 2021 when Ravichandran Ashwin denied bowling to Steve Smith in the nets.

Mohammad Kaif’s Interesting Revelation: When Ravichandran Ashwin Denied Bowling to Steve Smith in the Delhi Capitals (DC) Camp

Ashwin and Smith were part of Delhi Capitals (DC), while Kaif was the assistant coach.
Indian Premier League - IPL
22/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy