We'll do it in 60 overs: James Anderson makes bold claim ahead of crucial day of run-chase in Vizag Test

James Anderson seemed confident of England chasing down the target.

England fast bowler James Anderson has claimed that his side will be trying to go for the target of 399 runs set by India. Anderson claimed that England will try to chase down the target down in 60 or 70 overs. "It makes it very clear to everyone that we will try to do it tomorrow," Anderson said. "I know there are 180 overs left in the game, but we will try to do it in 60 or 70. That's the way we play."

"There's been moments throughout the last two years, particularly in the last 12 months, that makes us think we're doing something well because of the way teams have reacted. The wicket is still pretty good, the odd one is keeping low but you expect that. We've got so much quality in our dressing room, there are guys in there who can maybe get 150 for us tomorrow and win us the game." Anderson told the reporters after the day’s play.

India were nervous today: James Anderson

Anderson also claimed that India were nervous today and didn’t know what a good score will be on this wicket. "I think the nerves were there to see today, the way they batted, I think they didn't know how many was enough. They were quite cautious, even when they had a big lead. The chat last night from the coach was that if they get 600, we were going to go for it." he added.

The 41-year old veteran earlier started the day on a brilliant note for the visitors removing both the Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal cheaply. Spinners Tom Hartley and Rehan Ahmed then claimed seven wickets between them as India were bowled out for 255 leaving the tourists 399 runs to win. England finished the day at 67/1 requiring a further 332 runs to win with 9 wickets in hand.

"I'm obviously delighted with the five wickets (in the match) but I think I'm more pleased with the fact I got through 35 overs in three days. I felt strong when I was doing it as well. All that work I was doing in the last few months has really paid off, and that’s probably the most satisfying thing for me." Anderson said.

James Anderson has had a brilliant overall game with the ball claiming 5 wickets for 76 runs. He is also the lone seamer in England’s side for this match which makes these figures even more remarkable.