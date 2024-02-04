Indian team management had given a final warning to the star batter: Reports

The Indian batting has been under the scanner since the start of this high-octane five-match Test series against England.

There has been a report suggesting that the Indian team management gave an ultimatum to a star non-performing batter after the Hyderabad Test.

Even the experienced batters have played irresponsibly and thrown their wickets away, which has enabled the opposition to get back into the game. Almost every batter has got the start at some point in the series so far, but only a few have managed to translate them into a formidable score.

Most of the Indian batters were under pressure to perform in the second Test since plenty of young and experienced guns were batting in the queue. The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, and KS Bharat came into the game with little to nothing to show in their batting cards.

The Indian team management had given a final warning to the star batter

According to a report by Indian Express, Shubman Gill was given a final warning after he sustained two low scores in the first Test in Hyderabad. The report states that Gill told one of his family members that he would go to Mohali and play the Ranji Trophy game against Gujarat.

Shubman Gill was under immense pressure to perform since his runs had dried up after he started to bat in a new position. While batting at No.3, Gill didn’t have any 50+ score before the second innings of the second Test.

However, Gill silenced his critics in style by notching up a fabulous century to solidify India’s position in the second Test. The talented batter made 104 runs in 147 balls, including 11 boundaries and two maximums.

Gill was positive with his approach and also got lucky early in his innings. However, he made sure to make full use of the chances and amass his third century in Test cricket.

