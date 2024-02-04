WATCH: RCB star plucks out a stunning diving catch in Australia vs West Indies ODI

There were several top moments in the game, which grabbed the attention of the viewers, but a stunning catch from an RCB star took the limelight in the end.

Despite a shaky start, Australia managed to make a strong comeback against West Indies in the second ODI and seal the series. There were several top moments in the game, which grabbed the attention of the viewers, but a stunning catch from an RCB star took the limelight in the end.

The newly recruited RCB all-rounder Cameron Green took a sensational catch while fielding at short midwicket in what was the 41st over of the game. Green is among the best fielders in world cricket currently, and he has made a habit of plucking such one-handed stunners, either in gully or somewhere else.

Australia needed to send back Roston Chase before he became dangerous, and Green produced a magic moment to solidify his team’s position in the game. It was the decisive wicket since Chase was the only batter left who could pose a threat to a high-flying Australian team with his big shots in a 259-run chase.

The on-air commentators were in awe of this unbelievable effort and termed it a “stunner” and “absolute beauty”. Few fielders could have reached it, and Green is definitely one of them.

Cameron Green grabs a one-handed catch to send back Roston Chase

Sean Abbott bowled a length delivery just outside the off-stump line to Roston Chase, batting on 25. The batters whipped it in the air towards the midwicket region away from Cameron Green.

However, Green made a quick full-length dive to his left, and while he didn’t reach, Green stretched his left arm. The ball hit his fingertips, and he made sure to hold it despite being off-balance during the process.

Green’s long arms came in handy there, as he managed to reach near the ball despite being positioned fairly far away. His quick reflexes also deserve massive credit, for Green had a split second to react, and he didn’t fail.

The third umpire checked the catch from various angles and deemed it out after a few replays. It was indeed a clean catch, as Green’s fingers were under the ball, and he was in control throughout the whole fielding effort.

