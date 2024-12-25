Star India Pacer Equals Ashwin’s 2016 Record After Stellar Display in Border Gavaskar Trophy

He also has a chance to break Ashwin's record before the year end.

Talismanic India pacer Jasprit Bumrah became only the second Indian bowler to achieve a unique feat after his heroics in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). The speedster, in the process, levelled recently retired Ravichandran Ashwin for the milestone, who attained it in 2016.

Bumrah, who is currently the No.1 Test bowler, received the joint-highest rating points ever (904) for an Indian bowler according to the latest ICC rankings after his 9 for 94 in the third Test against Australia at The Gabba. He consolidated his lead at the top by gaining 14 points, bringing his total to 904 rating points, 48 points ahead of Kagiso Rabada, who sits in second place with 856 points.

Notably, Ashwin reached the landmark following the fourth Test against England held in Mumbai in December 2016.

Jasprit Bumrah tops the wicket-taker charts in the current Border Gavaskar Trophy

Bumrah is looking in stellar form in BGT and is currently the highest wicket-taker in the five-match series with 21 scalps in six innings at an average of 10.90. The right-arm pacer also has a healthy lead at the top, with the second place belonging to Australia’s Mitchell Starc who is seven short with 14 wickets to his name so far.

Furthermore, the 31-year-old now has a chance to break Ashwin’s record before the year end as India next play Australia in Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test (December 26) with the series locked at 1-1.

Meanwhile, the dependency on Bumrah is only going to increase as the series heads towards the business end. Also, the news of Shami’s unavailability means that Bumrah will have to take the onus of taking the bulk of the wickets like he has been so far on the tour.

