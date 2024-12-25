Ashwin Decodes Travis Head’s New Plan To Counter Off-Stump Weakness

He has been the leading run-scorer in this series and has already hit two centuries.

Travis Head has been India’s biggest nemesis on this Australia tour, for the Indian team has failed to restrict him in the first three games. He has been the leading run-scorer in this series and has already hit two centuries.

However, Head still has a weakness that the Indian team hasn’t exploited as severely as they could have. The pacers can try bowling him on the off-stump or just outside the off-stump line from round the wicket angle because Head doesn’t move his feet much and mostly tries playing with his hands.

However, during the net session, Head was seen covering the off-stump while defending the ball, indicating he was working on his weakness. On his official Twitter (X) account, Ravichandran Ashwin wrote this is an area the Indian team can exploit from round the wicket angle.

“Omg ! He is getting to the off stump? Is that the ploy for round the stumps?” wrote Ashwin in the comment of the journalist who posted the video of Travis Head covering the off-stump while practising in the nets.

Travis Head deemed fit to play in the Boxing Day Test

Travis Head injured himself on the final day of The Gabba Test when he was seen limping on the field and suffered a groin injury. There were doubts about his participation in the fourth Test, which concerned the Australian team.

However, he is fit in time to feature in the Boxing Day Test and was seen practising for the game in the nets. It has boosted Australia’s chances and raised issues for the Indian team, who have tried a lot of things to stop Head but haven’t found reasonable success.

There has also been ample criticism by experts for not sticking to a particular plan against Head, and the team has crumbled after a few boundaries. That’s something India will look to work on during the next Test.

The Indian bowlers troubled him in patches at The Gabba and should take a cue from it. They should first try targeting the off-stump line and then short balls directed into his body to stop him.

