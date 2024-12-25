News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Rohit Sharma’s downfall in Test cricket has extended beyond expectations, and if you see him bat, he doesn’t look like returning to his best anymore.
News
December 25, 2024 - 11:51 am

Is the Lack of Confidence in Defence a Reason Behind Rohit Sharma’s Drastic Downfall?

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

On ESPNcricinfo, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar pointed out Rohit’s defence getting breached on various occasions.

Rohit Sharma’s downfall in Test cricket has extended beyond expectations, and if you see him bat, he doesn’t look like returning to his best anymore.

Rohit Sharma’s downfall in Test cricket has extended beyond expectations, and if you see him bat, he doesn’t look like returning to his best anymore. He hit a purple patch right after being slotted to open and soon became one of the finest Test openers in world cricket.

He aced various conditions and was crucial in India’s immense success overseas. One major reason behind his flourish at the top was his trust in defence, which seemed missing now.

On ESPNcricinfo, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar pointed out Rohit’s defence getting breached on various occasions. Reminding the England series in 2021, Manjrekar exclaimed he is failing to bring his defence back into his game now.

“First obvious answer is short of confidence (and) self-doubts (on the reason behind not getting over his lean patch) and a bit of a rude shock when he played in that home series against New Zealand, and his defence was getting breached on those Indian pitches. So, in 2021, when he had that terrific series against England – he scored at a strike rate of 42, which is a bit Pujara-like, and in the entire series, he batted for around 21 hours. So, this was a new discovery for all of us. The time came when he had to bring that back on again, he just can’t find the defensive game. So, I guess that is where the problem lies – just gone to pieces basically, his defence. The grit, the patience, has just gone away.”

Rohit Sharma has averaged a mere 11.69 since the home season

Since the start of the home season against Bangladesh in September, Rohit Sharma has scored only 152 runs at an average of 11.69 in 13 innings, including one fifty.

Even in the ongoing Test series against Australia, Rohit has 19 runs in three outings, with the best of 10. He has tried too many things, but none have fetched success for him as Rohit’s struggles have continued.

Also Read: India on the Brink of a Historic Achievement in the Boxing Day Test

The Aussie quicks have exploited his problems on the off-stump line. Rohit has batted in the middle order on this tour, but his fortunes haven’t changed.

There are still two matches left, and Rohit will look to regain his lost form. He looked good in training sessions, and the team management would hope to see a big score from their captain.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

AUS vs IND
Border Gavaskar Trophy
Rohit Sharma
Sanjay Manjrekar

Related posts

Travis Head has been India’s biggest nemesis on this Australia tour, for the Indian team has failed to restrict him in the first three games.

Ashwin Decodes Travis Head’s New Plan To Counter Off-Stump Weakness

He has been the leading run-scorer in this series and has already hit two centuries.
News
25/12/2024
If India win the game, they will become only the second team after England to make it a hat-trick of wins against Australia at the MCG.

India on the Brink of a Historic Achievement in the Boxing Day Test

India’s previous two fixtures against Australia at this venue ended in a win in 2018 and 2020.
News
25/12/2024
Not too many changes are expected from the previous XI.

India’s Predicted Playing XI for Boxing Day Test Against Australia

There have been many discussions about India’s personnel for the next match, but the conditions will dictate how the team settles its combination for this all-important clash.
News
25/12/2024
Ravichandran Ashwin

‘Got a Real Pasting’: Ashwin Reveals Why He Faced Backlash From Ravi Shastri on 2018 England Tour

The 38-year-old opened up about the incident after his recent retirement.
News
24/12/2024
Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan Speedster Voluntarily Drops Himself From South Africa Tests To Prepare for Champions Trophy 2025

He will however feature in the Bangladesh Premier League
News
24/12/2024
Virat Kohli

How Virat Kohli Tackled His Glaring Weakness in India Nets Ahead of Boxing Day Test Match

Kohli has been consistently exploited by the Aussie pacers in the series.
News
24/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy