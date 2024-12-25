India on the Brink of a Historic Achievement in the Boxing Day Test

India’s previous two fixtures against Australia at this venue ended in a win in 2018 and 2020.

The Boxing Day Test is a showpiece event in Test cricket, and it is a spectacle when played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). India will again play Australia at this iconic venue in the fourth Test, starting tomorrow.

They will have a chance to create history during this match and become only the second team after England to achieve this rare feat in Test cricket. If India win the game, they will become only the second team after England to make it a hat-trick of wins against Australia at the MCG.

India’s previous two fixtures against Australia at this venue ended in a win in 2018 and 2020. They defeated Australia by a massive 137 runs in 2018 before handing them an 8-wicket defeat in 2020 and are on the cusp of creating history.

In fact, England (20) and India (4) are the only two teams to defeat Australia more than three times at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Test cricket. India have played 14 Tests at this ground, winning four and losing eight, with two ending in a draw, but the last two encounters have gone India’s way, and they will take the confidence into the fixture tomorrow.

Australia’s dominant record at the MCG in Tests

Australia have always tasted great success at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, even if India defeated them in the previous two matches. They have played 116 games at the MCG, winning 67 while losing only 32 matches, with 17 ending in a draw.

Their win-loss ratio stands at 2.093, even after playing so many games. Since 2010, Australia have played 14 matches and won nine of them, suffering defeat in only three matches.

India defeated them twice, while England also won a game back in 2010 at this venue. Barring these three occasions, Australia have mostly been dominant and will pose a serious threat to India again.

Both teams are evenly matched, and the series is levelled at 1-1. This match will decide where the series is heading, so both sides will leave no stone unturned to win this contest in Melbourne.

