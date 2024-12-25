News
Not too many changes are expected from the previous XI.
News
December 25, 2024 - 9:24 am

India’s Predicted Playing XI for Boxing Day Test Against Australia

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

There have been many discussions about India’s personnel for the next match, but the conditions will dictate how the team settles its combination for this all-important clash.

Not too many changes are expected from the previous XI.

After three intriguing Test matches, there’s still nothing to separate between the two teams. Australia and India have won a game each, with the third ending in a draw due to incessant rain.

There have been many discussions about India’s personnel for the next match, but the conditions will dictate how the team settles its combination for this all-important clash. Not too many changes are expected from the previous XI.

KL Rahul, India’s best batter on the tour, and Yashasvi Jaiswal will continue opening the innings. Shubman Gill suffered a blow on his hand but should be good enough to go for the fourth match and take the No.3 position.

Also Read: ‘Got a Real Pasting’: Ashwin Reveals Why He Faced Backlash From Ravi Shastri on 2018 England Tour

Virat Kohli has struggled throughout the tour, barring one knock, but will still bat at No.4 in the batting order. Rishabh Pant, the wicketkeeper batter, will take the No.5 slot and look to regain his form, for he hasn’t been at his best this series, and the Aussie quicks have come up with a clear plan to tame him in all games.

Rohit Sharma to continue at No.6; no changes in the bowling department

The Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, will continue to bat at No.6 and look to score some runs after looking uncomfortable in both previous games. Ravindra Jadeja, who batted exceptionally well in the last fixture, will continue at No.7 and contribute with both bat and ball.

Nitish Kumar Reddy will bat at No.8 and again do the tough job of batting in the lower order with tailenders. He will also act as the fourth bowler, providing a few overs of medium-pace with the ball.

Then, India are unlikely to change the pace-bowling department since they are the best option for them. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep will be the three main speedsters tasked to do the heavy lifting with the ball.

This means India won’t change their playing XI, and there’s no solid reason to do so. It’s about choosing the right players from the available list, and they did it in The Gabba Test and should stick with them.

India’s Predicted Playing XI for 4th Test vs Australia:  KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

