News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Ravichandran Ashwin
News
December 24, 2024 - 9:37 pm

‘Got a Real Pasting’: Ashwin Reveals Why He Faced Backlash From Ravi Shastri on 2018 England Tour

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The 38-year-old opened up about the incident after his recent retirement.

Ravichandran Ashwin

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently announced his retirement on December 18, shortly after the third Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test match in Brisbane. The 38-year-old enjoyed a 14-year-long illustrious career, retiring as the seventh-highest wicket-taker in Tests with 765 scalps in all formats.

Now, after his retirement, Ashwin revealed about an incident that happened during the 2018 summer tour of England where he got a ‘pasting’ from then coach Ravi Shastri.

On that tour, Ashwin had appeared on a Sky Sports show called the masterclass with former Test cricketer Ian Ward. Notably, these masterclasses had been running for years where Ward had made a reputation for himself for coaxing legends like Shane Warne, Muthiah Muralidaran, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis and Curtly Ambrose to give viewers a peek into their inner workings.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Speedster Voluntarily Drops Himself From South Africa Tests To Prepare for Champions Trophy 2025

Ravichandran Ashwin Reveals Why He Faced Backlash From Ravi Shastri

Ward has a knack for guiding players to discuss their skills in a way that balances technical depth with simplicity, making it engaging for the average TV audience. Subsequently, Ashwin had appeared on the show and revealed the secrets of his trade including his trademark carrom ball.

In a recent podcast with Sky Sports, host Nasser Hussain asked Ashwin about the same and what had transpired after that interview.

Ashwin revealed, “I got a real pasting from Ravi Shastri for doing that masterclass. I’m sure you’ve heard about that from him. I think he had his point but somehow inside me I never felt insecure about it. I think there’s two things in the game, right? One is to be able to deliver what you have and the other is to be able to respond to what you throw down the other end and I always believed and I had the courage to say here’s what I have to dish out.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ravi Shastri
Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin retirement

Related posts

Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan Speedster Voluntarily Drops Himself From South Africa Tests To Prepare for Champions Trophy 2025

He will however feature in the Bangladesh Premier League
News
24/12/2024
Virat Kohli

How Virat Kohli Tackled His Glaring Weakness in India Nets Ahead of Boxing Day Test Match

Kohli has been consistently exploited by the Aussie pacers in the series.
News
24/12/2024
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Fixtures

India v Pakistan on February 23 in Dubai: Full Champions Trophy 2025 Fixtures, Dates and Venue Details Revealed

The Final will be played on March 9.
News
24/12/2024
Jasprit Bumrah

Star India Pacer Targeted for Suspect Bowling Action; Under Scanner Ahead of Boxing Day Test

He was previously suspected for his action after the series opener in Perth.
News
24/12/2024
Shubman Gill was hit on his hand while practising in the net session on Tuesday (December 24) to give more injury scares to the team.

India’s Injury Woes Worsen! Star Batter Hit on Hands in Nets Before the Boxing Day Test

He sustained the blow while facing Mohammed Siraj and shook his hand immediately in pain.
News
24/12/2024
Dale Steyn has clarified the situation and explained how things work when the pitches are allotted for the net sessions.

Dale Steyn Reacts to Accusations of Australia Providing Substandard Training Wickets to India During Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024

Dale Steyn has clarified the situation and explained how things work when the pitches are allotted for the net sessions.
News
24/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy