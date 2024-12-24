‘Got a Real Pasting’: Ashwin Reveals Why He Faced Backlash From Ravi Shastri on 2018 England Tour

The 38-year-old opened up about the incident after his recent retirement.

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently announced his retirement on December 18, shortly after the third Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test match in Brisbane. The 38-year-old enjoyed a 14-year-long illustrious career, retiring as the seventh-highest wicket-taker in Tests with 765 scalps in all formats.

Now, after his retirement, Ashwin revealed about an incident that happened during the 2018 summer tour of England where he got a ‘pasting’ from then coach Ravi Shastri.

On that tour, Ashwin had appeared on a Sky Sports show called the masterclass with former Test cricketer Ian Ward. Notably, these masterclasses had been running for years where Ward had made a reputation for himself for coaxing legends like Shane Warne, Muthiah Muralidaran, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis and Curtly Ambrose to give viewers a peek into their inner workings.

Ravichandran Ashwin Reveals Why He Faced Backlash From Ravi Shastri

Ward has a knack for guiding players to discuss their skills in a way that balances technical depth with simplicity, making it engaging for the average TV audience. Subsequently, Ashwin had appeared on the show and revealed the secrets of his trade including his trademark carrom ball.



In a recent podcast with Sky Sports, host Nasser Hussain asked Ashwin about the same and what had transpired after that interview.

Ashwin revealed, “I got a real pasting from Ravi Shastri for doing that masterclass. I’m sure you’ve heard about that from him. I think he had his point but somehow inside me I never felt insecure about it. I think there’s two things in the game, right? One is to be able to deliver what you have and the other is to be able to respond to what you throw down the other end and I always believed and I had the courage to say here’s what I have to dish out.”

